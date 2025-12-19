GOLD/FOREX
Heavy rain, strong winds expected across UAE over coming days

Authorities urge public to stay alert as temperatures drop and seas turn rough

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Vehicles drive on a flooded road during heavy rain in Dubai on Friday, December 19, 2025.
Dubai: Unsettled weather is expected to continue across the UAE over the coming days, starting with a sharp drop in temperatures and widespread atmospheric instability on Friday, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has said.

Friday is forecast to be partly cloudy to cloudy, with convective cloud formations developing over scattered areas. Rainfall may vary in intensity and could be accompanied by lightning, thunder, and hail in some locations. Winds are expected to be moderate to fresh, strengthening at times with cloud activity, stirring dust and sand, and reducing horizontal visibility. Sea conditions will be rough to very rough in the Arabian Gulf and rough in the Sea of Oman.

 By Saturday, weather will remain unsettled at times, with partly cloudy to cloudy skies and a chance of convective cloud formation bringing rainfall over coastal, northern, and eastern regions. Northwesterly to southwesterly winds will be moderate to fresh, occasionally strong with clouds, reaching up to 50 km/h. Seas are expected to remain rough in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

 Conditions are forecast to gradually ease from Sunday, with partly cloudy skies prevailing. Low clouds may form over islands and coastal and western areas, with a continued chance of rainfall. Humidity levels are expected to rise overnight and into Monday morning, while winds will be light to moderate, freshening at times and causing blowing dust. Sea conditions will range from rough to moderate.

 On Monday and Tuesday, skies are expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with cloud cover persisting over islands and western areas. Humidity will increase overnight and in the early mornings, while northeasterly to southeasterly winds will remain light to moderate, occasionally freshening to around 35 km/h. Sea conditions are expected to improve, becoming slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and generally slight in the Sea of Oman.

Authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant, follow official advisories, and take precautions, particularly during periods of reduced visibility and rough sea conditions.

