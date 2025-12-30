UAE weather alert: Rain and strong winds hit ahead of NYE 2026

Cooler temperatures, rough seas and dust affect northern and eastern emirates
Sharjah: Scattered rainfall is affecting several parts of the UAE, bringing cooler temperatures, strong winds, and rough seas, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) reported.
Light to moderate showers were recorded in Al Dhaid and Mleiha in Sharjah, Al Farfar in Fujairah, and continued across Ajman and Umm Al Quwain, while northwesterly winds intensified across the country.
The wet conditions were accompanied by a noticeable drop in temperatures and reduced visibility in some eastern and northern areas due to blowing dust and sand.
Meteorologists attributed the weather to a combination of a surface low-pressure system from the east, a high-pressure system from the west, and an upper-level trough. Minimum temperatures dropped by around five degrees compared with the previous day. Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah recorded the lowest temperature of 4.3°C on Tuesday morning, down from 9°C the day before.
Strong northwesterly winds, reaching speeds of up to 40 km/h and expected to rise to 45 km/h by Wednesday, created rough to very rough sea conditions in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman. Wave heights reached up to six feet in the Sea of Oman and are forecast to rise to seven feet in the Arabian Gulf by Wednesday evening.
The NCM urged residents and maritime users to follow safety guidelines, avoid swimming and diving, and refrain from marine activities during periods of rough seas.
Further cooling is expected on Wednesday, with partly cloudy skies, low cloud formation over islands and some coastal and northern areas, and humid overnight conditions that could lead to light fog in inland areas by Thursday morning.
Sea conditions are expected to remain very rough to rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough in the Sea of Oman before gradually improving later in the week.
