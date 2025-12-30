GOLD/FOREX
UAE weather update: Residents warned of strong winds and rough seas as temperatures dip

Motorists have been urged to exercise caution during the morning and evening commutes

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has issued a fresh weather alert for the United Arab Emirates, warning of strong northwesterly winds and hazardous conditions in the Sea of Oman through to Wednesday.

Forecasters stated on Tuesday that wind speeds could reach up to 40km/h, causing significant turbulence at sea. Waves in the Sea of Oman are expected to peak at six feet, prompting officials to advise the public against swimming, diving, or engaging in any marine activities until at least 00:45 on Wednesday, December 31.

The unsettled conditions are not limited to the coast. Both Dubai and Abu Dhabi are expected to see a slight drop in temperatures, with highs of 24°C and lows hovering between 19°C and 20°C. Residents in the capital and the commercial hub should expect dusty, overcast skies, with the NCM noting a possibility of scattered rainfall throughout the day.

Visibility on the roads may also be impacted. The bureau warned that moderate to active winds could kick up dust and sand, particularly in open areas, leading to a decrease in horizontal visibility. Motorists have been urged to exercise caution during the morning and evening commutes.

The NCM has also called on the public to rely solely on official weather reports and to refrain from spreading unverified information or rumours regarding the current weather system.

Unsettled weather is expected to continue on Wednesday, with fair to partly cloudy skies and low clouds forming over islands and some coastal and internal areas. Winds will remain moderate to fresh and strong at times, again raising dust and sand. Sea conditions will stay rough to very rough in the Arabian Gulf and rough to moderate in the Oman Sea.

On Thursday, the first day of the New Year, conditions are forecast to stabilise slightly, with fair to partly cloudy skies and rising humidity overnight and into Friday morning across some coastal and internal areas. The NCM has warned of a chance of fog or mist formation. Winds will be lighter overall, though they may freshen at times, while sea conditions are expected to ease, becoming moderate to slight.

On Friday, January 2, 2026, skies are expected to remain fair to partly cloudy, with a slight rise in temperatures. Humidity will persist overnight, with a continued possibility of fog or mist during the early morning hours. Winds will remain light to moderate, freshening at times, while sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf are forecast to become gradually rough by nightfall.

