Dubai: UAE residents will enjoy wonderful weather on the first day of 2024. According to the Met Office forecast, UAE will get cloudy skies and a chance of light drizzle in the coastal parts of the country on January 1.
If you are heading out for New Year's Eve fireworks on December 31, don't forget to pack your warm clothes and an umbrella for good measure. Partly cloudy to cloudy weather is expected on December 31 and January 1.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), the weather will be "fair to partly cloudy in general" on Sunday, the last day of 2023.
On Monday, January 1, 2024 the weather will be cloudy at times over some coastal areas and islands with a probability of light rainfall especially in the northern parts of the country.
The weather on New Year's Eve will be slightly chilly, as minimum temperatures fall close to 15°C. On Friday morning, the lowest temperature recorded in the country was 9.9°C in Jais Mountain (Ras Al khaimah) at midnight.
While weather condition over the sea will be slight to moderate, by Monday evening it will gradually become rough in the Arabian Gulf. Weather conditions over Oman Sea slight to moderate in Oman Sea.
Expect more foggy mornings, as humidity will increase by night and early morning, resulting in a probability of fog or mist formation over some internal areas on both days.