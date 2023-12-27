Dubai: The Dubai Police will start closing some roads for New Year’s Eve celebrations from 4pm onwards on December 31, it was announced on Wednesday.

At a press conference, Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi from Dubai Police advised revellers headed to the Downtown area and other popular locations to start their trips early and use public transport. He also urged them to not carry big bags, to avoid security checks which might obstruct the movement.

The Executive Committee for Securing International and Local Events in Dubai announced on Wednesday that it has completed the final preparations for ensuring safe and secure New Year’s Eve celebrations in the emirate.

The Roads and Transport Authority, represented by its Executive Director Abdullah Yousef Al Ali, announced its traffic plan to facilitate access to the locations of the New Year’s Eve celebrations. The plan includes times for closing some roads, in order to allow the largest number of members of the public to reach the celebration event areas easily, quickly and safely.

Roads closures Al Asayel Street will be closed from 4pm.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard at 4pm.

Burj Khalifa Street at 4pm.

Lower deck Financial Center Street, 4pm

Sukuk (DIFC) Street, starting at 8pm

Upper Financial Center Street starting at 9pm

Sheikh Zayed Road will be closed at 9pm



Burj Khalifa Dubai Metro station will close at 5pm. Dubai Tram will operate from 9am until January 2, for 40 continuous hours, and the Dubai Metro will operate from 8am until January 1, 2024 at midnight.

Officials from Dubai Police, RTA, Civil Defence announced the preparations for New Year's Eve in Dubai during a press conference on Wednesday Image Credit: Aghaddir Ali/Gulf News

32 locations

Across the emirate, preparations for New Year’s Eve are in full swing — with 32 locations marked on the event committee’s security and action plan. These include Burj Khalifa, Burj Al Arab, Festival City, Hatta and others.

“This year, we have given 30 supporting tents,19 located in the centre of the city and 11 tents in other locations, to give support and resources to whoever needs them, from food vendors and water suppliers to washrooms and lost-and-found services,” Maj Gen Al Ghaithi said.

The Event Preparation Committee started working on the New Year’s Eve plan three months ago, holding several meetings with all partners such as the RTA, Civil Defence, and Dubai Ambulance. As many as 55 internal and external partners are serving on the committee.

10,000 police officers, volunteers