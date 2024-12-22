Dubai: Saudi Arabia has arrested 20,159 individuals for residency, labour, and border law violations during a weeklong crackdown from December 12, the Ministry of Interior announced.

Those arrested include 11,302 violators of residency laws, and of 5,652 border laws, and of 3,205 labour laws.

Additionally, 1,861 people were detained while attempting to cross the border into the Kingdom, with 33 per cent identified as Yemeni nationals, 65 per cent as Ethiopians, and 2 per cent from other countries. Another 112 individuals were apprehended while trying to leave Saudi Arabia illegally.

Seventeen people accused of providing shelter, transportation, or employment to violators were also arrested. Currently, 29,540 expatriates are undergoing legal procedures, including 20,337 referred to diplomatic missions for travel documents, 3,425 preparing for departure, and 9,461 deported.