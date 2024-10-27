Dubai: Saudi authorities have deported more than 11,700 individuals following a week-long crackdown on residency, labour and border security violations, the Ministry of Interior announced.

The deportations were part of a nationwide inspection campaign conducted from October 17 to October 23, aimed at ensuring compliance with residency and labor laws.

The campaign led to the recording of 20,896 violations, including 11,930 related to residency, 5,649 to border security, and 3,317 to labour laws.

During the campaign, 1,374 people were caught attempting to cross into the Kingdom illegally, with the majority being Yemeni nationals (43 per cent) and Ethiopians (55 per cent).

Additionally, 107 individuals were detained while trying to leave the Kingdom without authorisation. Authorities also apprehended 24 individuals accused of facilitating illegal residency by providing transport, shelter, or employment.

Currently, 16,653 expatriates —14,726 men and 1,927 women — are undergoing legal procedures. Among those detained, 8,251 have been directed to coordinate with their respective embassies or consulates for travel documentation, while 2,626 individuals are preparing to leave the country.