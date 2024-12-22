Dubai: At just five years old, Khalid Al Dhuwaiyan’s journey into the world of falconry began under the watchful eye of his father, a seasoned falconer.

Now a 9-year-old young falconer himself, Khalid commands his bird, Azam, with precision and grace, his small movements guiding the falcon’s swift flights.

For Khalid, falconry is not merely a hobby — it is a story of courage, adventure, and an unbreakable bond with his feathered companion.

Khalid expressed the deep passion that fuels his connection to this ancient art. “I was captivated by my father’s influence,” he said. “I always joined him on hunting trips, and that’s how it all began.”

Khalid’s love for falconry grew as he mastered the techniques of guiding falcons and instructing their handlers. “When the bird flies to the right, I guide it to go right; when it moves left, I direct it accordingly,” he explained.

Among Khalid's most cherished companions is his falcon, Azam, whom he has raised since he was a child. "Azam has been with me since I was a child. I spend time training him in the wilderness, and when we return home, I enjoy holding him in my hands, especially when he’s tired. If he feels unwell, we take him to the vet," Khalid added.

While Khalid’s journey in falconry has been mostly free of challenges, he recounted a memorable experience that tested his mettle. "One time, my falcon was so fast that it hit me during a hunt. But thankfully, I wasn’t injured," he added.