Saudi Arabia: Falcon auction nets SR6m in sales

Cairo: A famous Saudi falcon auction has wrapped up near Riyadh with total sales of nearly SR6 million.

Organised by the Saudi Falcons Club at its premises in Malham, north of Riyadh, the 45-day auction featured 50 falcons from 30 different sites across the kingdom, including sales facilitated through an electronic platform.

A falcon auctioned on the sixth night of the sale fetched the highest price in the 2024 edition of the event, reaching SR400,000, the Saudi news agency SPA reported.

The final night of the auction witnessed the sale of three falcons, which collectively sold for SR367,000, including one that fetched SR201,000.

The competitive auction was shown live on television channels and via the club’s social media platforms.

As part of the support and motivation provided by the Saudi Falcons Club to falcon owners, two cars were offered in a raffle draw on the closing day, along with a total of SR100,000 in cash.

Falconry is a popular hobby and an essential part of the cultural heritage of the Arabian Peninsula.

The Falcons Club's efforts aim to preserve the falconry heritage and consolidate its environmental, cultural and economic values, said the club's spokesman Walid Al Taweel.

"The club has succeeded in promoting the falconry hobby and creating an economic source for falcon owners and falconers, "he said.