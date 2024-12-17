In the last 2 days, the stock has gained more than 30%, fueled by the dividend revelation of what awaits its shareholders as 2024 payout. Last year, Emaar's dividend was Dh0.50 a share (for a combined total of Dh4.4 billion). The 2024 payout will be Dh8.8 billion.

So, should investors also do some profit picking after Emaar's 30% plus spike? Some investors and analysts think that's what's coming. "These are abnormal gains driving volumes and the Emaar stock price," said an analyst. "Some profit taking should be on the cards."