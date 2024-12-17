Dubai: The Emaar Properties is at it again – hitting the 15% trading limit twice since DFM opened today. And continuing where it left off yesterday, with investors putting their weight behind the Dubai master-developer’s confirmation that will double the 2024 dividend payout.
As of 12:05pm today, the stock is trading at Dh12.65, up by Dh1.65. Volumes have touched a near 80 million by now, and the value of the trades an eye-popping Dh1.02 billion.
In the last 2 days, the stock has gained more than 30%, fueled by the dividend revelation of what awaits its shareholders as 2024 payout. Last year, Emaar's dividend was Dh0.50 a share (for a combined total of Dh4.4 billion). The 2024 payout will be Dh8.8 billion.
So, should investors also do some profit picking after Emaar's 30% plus spike? Some investors and analysts think that's what's coming. "These are abnormal gains driving volumes and the Emaar stock price," said an analyst. "Some profit taking should be on the cards."
More to follow...