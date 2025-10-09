Inside Ferrari’s first electric car: What makes the Elettrica different

Still, the company is taking its time. No second EV is planned before 2028, reflecting both weak demand for high-end electric sports cars and Ferrari’s trademark patience.

All key EV components — battery packs, inverters, and e-axles — will be developed in-house at the brand’s new “e-building” facility in Maranello. The car’s design, Ferrari says, will bring its “unparalleled sportiness into the electric era without compromise.”

The rest will stay true to Maranello’s heritage — 40% hybrid and 40% traditional combustion engines — a balance Ferrari says better reflects its customers’ preferences and the realities of today’s market.

But unlike most carmakers racing toward full electrification, Ferrari is tapping the brakes. The brand now expects only 20% of its lineup to be fully electric by 2030, down from the 40% it announced in 2022.

Ferrari’s pivot plays to its strengths — profit-rich combustion and hybrid models — while buying time to perfect its EV technology. Analysts say the decision could reassure investors, especially since combustion cars continue to deliver the highest margins.

Luxury automakers have faced a reality check on EV demand. Even brands like Porsche and Mercedes-Benz are scaling back their electric timelines as wealthy buyers remain hesitant to trade in roaring engines for silent powertrains.

For Ferrari, electrification isn’t a race — it’s an evolution. The Elettrica may be the brand’s first EV, but it’s also a statement: the Ferrari spirit won’t be lost in silence.

Executive Chairman John Elkann summed it up best: “The Elettrica affirms our will to progress by uniting the discipline of technology, the creativity of design and the craft of manufacturing.”

