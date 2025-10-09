Inside Ferrari’s first electric car: What makes the Elettrica different

Ferrari reveals its first EV, the Elettrica, but reins in electrification plans for 2030
Dubai: Ferrari has finally pulled the curtain back on its first all-electric car, the Elettrica, marking a turning point in its 77-year history.
But unlike most carmakers racing toward full electrification, Ferrari is tapping the brakes. The brand now expects only 20% of its lineup to be fully electric by 2030, down from the 40% it announced in 2022.
The rest will stay true to Maranello’s heritage — 40% hybrid and 40% traditional combustion engines — a balance Ferrari says better reflects its customers’ preferences and the realities of today’s market.
The Elettrica represents more than just a new model. It’s Ferrari’s way of merging performance, technology, and emotion in a battery-powered future.
All key EV components — battery packs, inverters, and e-axles — will be developed in-house at the brand’s new “e-building” facility in Maranello. The car’s design, Ferrari says, will bring its “unparalleled sportiness into the electric era without compromise.”
Still, the company is taking its time. No second EV is planned before 2028, reflecting both weak demand for high-end electric sports cars and Ferrari’s trademark patience.
Luxury automakers have faced a reality check on EV demand. Even brands like Porsche and Mercedes-Benz are scaling back their electric timelines as wealthy buyers remain hesitant to trade in roaring engines for silent powertrains.
Ferrari’s pivot plays to its strengths — profit-rich combustion and hybrid models — while buying time to perfect its EV technology. Analysts say the decision could reassure investors, especially since combustion cars continue to deliver the highest margins.
Full details are under wraps, but Ferrari will roll out the model’s interior early next year, with a complete reveal in spring.
The Elettrica will sit alongside the brand’s hybrid icons like the SF90 Stradale and 296 GTB, expanding Ferrari’s performance lineup rather than replacing it.
It’s expected to deliver instant torque and a distinct electric soundtrack — engineered to give drivers the same thrill as its petrol siblings.
Ferrari’s roadmap to 2030 includes launching four new models per year, expanding its “Tailor Made” customisation centres in Tokyo and Los Angeles, and cutting emissions across operations.
The company aims to reduce Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 90% by 2030 and Scope 3 by 25%, using recycled materials, renewable energy, and supplier partnerships.
New flagship stores in London and New York will further expand Ferrari’s lifestyle brand beyond the racetrack.
Executive Chairman John Elkann summed it up best: “The Elettrica affirms our will to progress by uniting the discipline of technology, the creativity of design and the craft of manufacturing.”
For Ferrari, electrification isn’t a race — it’s an evolution. The Elettrica may be the brand’s first EV, but it’s also a statement: the Ferrari spirit won’t be lost in silence.
