Collector car auction house RM Sotheby’s is taking 22 rare BMWs and putting them up for auction on October 18 at Munich’s Motorworld. It’s also rolling out classics ranging from elegant fifties sports cars such as the BMW 507 Roadster to cutting-edge hypercars like the Mercedes-Benz AMG ONE. Here are some of the road heroes that will be there:Supplied
1/5
The 1996 Ferrari F50 is expected to go under the hammer for about €4,000,000 - €4,500,000 (Dh17 million-Dh19.3 million). The Rosso Corsa has received the Ferrari Classiche “Red Book” certification in 2018.
Supplied
2/5
A 2024 Mercedes-AMG One and its 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series Project One Edition car will be sold as one lot, estimated at €2,750,000 - €3,400,000. The legendary Mercedes-AMG halo car is finished in Hyper Black with Petronas Green detailing, with matching wing-mirror caps.
Supplied
3/5
1957 BMW 507 Roadster Series II (Est: €1,500,000 - €1,700,000) is finished in Anthracite over red leather.
Supplied
4/5
The 1980 BMW M1 (Est: €500,000 - €600,000) is one of the most prized cars in the line-up.
Supplied
5/5
BMW M Motorsport division is offering up a 2022 BMW M4 GT3 (Est: €435,000 - €485,000) that was driven by nine-time motorcycle World Champion Valentino Rossi in 27 races.