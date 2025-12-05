GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Dubai tourist goes drifting on Sheikh Zayed Road with BMW, arrested

The penalties include a fine of Dh2,000, 23 black points and vehicle impoundment

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
The rental vehicle was impounded for 60 days
The rental vehicle was impounded for 60 days
X/Dubai Police

Dubai Police have arrested a tourist after he was caught performing dangerous stunts with a rented vehicle on Sheikh Zayed Road, endangering his life and the safety of other road users.

According to the police, the individual carried out reckless manoeuvres on one of the emirate’s busiest highways, prompting an immediate response from patrol units. Authorities stressed that such behaviour constitutes a serious traffic violation and will not be tolerated.

Dubai Police reiterated that ensuring public safety remains a top priority and urged all motorists — residents and visitors alike — to adhere to traffic laws and avoid any actions that could jeopardise lives.

Severe penalties issued

The incident serves as a clear warning regarding the strict enforcement of traffic laws in the emirate. The penalties for "Driving a vehicle in a manner that endangers one's own life or the lives, safety, or security of others" are severe and include a fine of Dh2,000, 23 black points and vehicle impoundment. In this case, the rental vehicle was impounded for 60 days.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Traffic on Sheikh Zayed Road

Traffic alert: Accident on Sheikh Zayed causes delays

1m read
The projects will improve road safety, reduce congestion, and shorten travel times between key areas in the emirate.

Sharjah unveils Dh150m bridge, ring road expansion

2m read
Traffic alert: Accident on SZR, police urge caution

Traffic alert: Accident on SZR, police urge caution

1m read
Dubai-Sharjah routes congested – plan your commute

Dubai-Sharjah traffic: Multiple accidents cause delays

2m read