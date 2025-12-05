Dubai tourist goes drifting on Sheikh Zayed Road with BMW, arrested

The penalties include a fine of Dh2,000, 23 black points and vehicle impoundment
Dubai Police have arrested a tourist after he was caught performing dangerous stunts with a rented vehicle on Sheikh Zayed Road, endangering his life and the safety of other road users.
According to the police, the individual carried out reckless manoeuvres on one of the emirate’s busiest highways, prompting an immediate response from patrol units. Authorities stressed that such behaviour constitutes a serious traffic violation and will not be tolerated.
Dubai Police reiterated that ensuring public safety remains a top priority and urged all motorists — residents and visitors alike — to adhere to traffic laws and avoid any actions that could jeopardise lives.
The incident serves as a clear warning regarding the strict enforcement of traffic laws in the emirate. The penalties for "Driving a vehicle in a manner that endangers one's own life or the lives, safety, or security of others" are severe and include a fine of Dh2,000, 23 black points and vehicle impoundment. In this case, the rental vehicle was impounded for 60 days.
