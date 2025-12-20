GOLD/FOREX
Transport

Dubai RTA opens new 8-kilometre road to Al Awir tourist camps

New route ensures convenient access while protecting residential privacy

Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
Tourists and residents will benefit from a safer and more convenient new route.
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has unveiled a new 8-kilometre alternative road providing direct access to the tourist camps in the Al Awir area.

The initiative aims to ensure smooth and convenient travel for visitors while meeting the needs of local residents, the RTA said in a social media post. The new route is designed to separate tourist traffic from residential areas, enhancing safety and privacy for all road users.

Directional signs have been installed along the road to guide tourists easily to the camps. According to the RTA, the alternative route not only improves traffic safety but also preserves the tranquillity of the surrounding residential neighbourhoods.

