Dubai traffic relief ahead as RTA awards major road upgrade contract

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, said: “Undertaking this project is part of RTA’s master plan to develop the roads, bridges, crossings, and tunnels network to accommodate growing traffic volumes, enhance mobility, and ensure smoother traffic flow across Dubai. This plan supports the needs of urban expansion and population growth. The project serves residential and development areas with a combined population of residents and visitors exceeding 600,000.”