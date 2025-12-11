Traffic alert: Heavy morning gridlock hits Sharjah–Dubai corridor

Collisions near Dubai Frame and the Al Wasl building area caused heavy bottlenecks along the Al Jafiliya and Al Kifaf stretch of D75. Motorists also faced delays on E44 heading towards Dubai Design District.

Major Dubai-bound roads saw the worst congestion, especially on Al Taawun Street, Al Ittihad Road (E11), Al Hamriya Port Road (D92) and parts of Al Qusais Industrial Second, Third, Fourth and Fifth areas. Slow-moving traffic was also reported near City Centre Al Zahia, the National Paints interchange and Muhaisina on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311).

Dubai: Heavy traffic brought several key routes between Sharjah and Dubai to a crawl on Thursday morning, with long delays reported during rush hour, according to real-time Google Maps data.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.