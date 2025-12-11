GOLD/FOREX
Traffic alert: Heavy morning gridlock hits Sharjah–Dubai corridor

Accidents, maintenance works and high vehicle volumes slow traffic across major routes

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Ongoing road works and multiple accidents across the network added to the morning slowdown, further impacting commuters heading into Dubai.
Dubai: Heavy traffic brought several key routes between Sharjah and Dubai to a crawl on Thursday morning, with long delays reported during rush hour, according to real-time Google Maps data.

Dubai-bound delays

Major Dubai-bound roads saw the worst congestion, especially on Al Taawun Street, Al Ittihad Road (E11), Al Hamriya Port Road (D92) and parts of Al Qusais Industrial Second, Third, Fourth and Fifth areas. Slow-moving traffic was also reported near City Centre Al Zahia, the National Paints interchange and Muhaisina on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311).

Crashes worsen flow

Collisions near Dubai Frame and the Al Wasl building area caused heavy bottlenecks along the Al Jafiliya and Al Kifaf stretch of D75. Motorists also faced delays on E44 heading towards Dubai Design District.

A traffic snarl was reported across the Al Quoz First industrial zone, while Emirates Road (E611) saw thick congestion near the Sharjah Mosque area.

Maintenance adds to delays

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
