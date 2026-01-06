UAE traffic alert: Heavy congestion hits Dubai and Sharjah roads amid back-to-school rush

Real-time data from Google Maps and Waze highlights a heavily congested morning rush hour
Dubai: Commuters across the UAE are navigating a particularly heavy morning today, Tuesday, January 6, 2026, as the 'back-to-school' rush enters its second day.
In Dubai, the rush is particularly heavy on the city's primary arterial roads. Sheikh Zayed Road (E11) is seeing significant tailbacks, specifically near the Business Bay and Al Safa exits, where traffic flow is currently impacted by ongoing upgrades to the Oud Metha Road Corridor.
Google Maps data also highlights 'deep red' slow-moving zones on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311), especially for those heading from the Ras Al Khor Industrial areas toward Jebel Ali. Additionally, Al Khail Road (E44) is experiencing dense vehicle volume as traffic converges near central business and educational hubs, adding roughly 15 to 20 minutes to standard travel times.
In Sharjah, motorists are contending with a major infrastructure update that is reshaping the morning commute. The Sharjah RTA has confirmed the temporary closure of the Al Rugh Tunnel on Khorfakkan Road in the direction of Sharjah city. This closure, which began today and is scheduled to remain in place until January 11, is part of essential road maintenance.
Google Maps currently shows heavy buildup on the Sharjah Ring Road and Al Dhaid Road as drivers are diverted to approved alternative routes. Congestion at the Al Nahda and Al Wahda Street borders remains high, with the commute into Dubai significantly slowed due to the sheer volume of vehicles currently on the road.
