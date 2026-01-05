GOLD/FOREX
UAE school calendar 2025–2026 explained as schools return from winter break

What the UAE unified school calendar looks like for public and private schools in 2026

Zainab Husain, Features Writer
The UAE’s unified school calendar sets out term dates and holidays for public and private schools for the 2025–2026 academic year (picture used for illustrative purposes).
Dubai: Schools across the UAE are officially back today following the winter break. With students returning to classrooms, many parents may be looking ahead to understand how the UAE’s school calendar is structured for the remainder of this term and the rest of the academic year until the summer holidays.

In 2025, the UAE introduced a unified school calendar covering both public and private schools nationwide. The calendar was approved by the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council, alongside the Ministry of Education (MoE), and applies to the 2025–2026 academic year.

The unified calendar sets standardised dates for the start of the academic year, the end of the three terms, and term breaks, ensuring consistency across all emirates. It applies to all public and private schools in the UAE.

School calendar for UAE schools in 2026

Below are the confirmed dates parents should be aware of for the remainder of the academic year.

  • Schools resume after winter break: January 5, 2026

  • Spring break: March 16 to March 29, 2026

  • Schools resume after spring break: March 30, 2026

Private schools in Sharjah will return earlier, on March 23, 2026.

Schools will continue until the end of the academic year on July 3, 2026.

Mid-term breaks for government curriculum schools

The unified calendar introduces mid-term breaks for both public and private schools that follow the government curriculum.

The approved mid-term breaks are:

  • February 11 to February 15, 2026, with schools resuming on February 16, 2026

  • May 25 to May 31, 2026, with schools resuming on June 1, 2026
    This break is aligned with Eid Al Adha holidays

Does the mid-term break apply to all private schools?

The Ministry of Education has allowed private schools that do not follow the government curriculum to schedule mid-term breaks, subject to specific conditions.

Each mid-term break:

  • Must not exceed five consecutive days

  • Must remain within the specified months

  • Cannot be extended or shifted beyond the approved timeframe

This approach ensures alignment with the national calendar while allowing schools flexibility to manage their operational needs.

Does the unified calendar apply to Indian schools in the UAE?

Indian curriculum schools in the UAE usually start their new academic year in April.

While they are expected to follow the unified start and end dates, they are allowed some flexibility to adjust start dates to match international board exams, such as those set by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

These schools can also change holiday dates, as long as they stay within the approved semester timeline.

Why was the unified school calendar introduced?

The unified academic calendar was implemented to create consistency across all emirates and school types, making it easier for families and schools to plan ahead.

By spreading breaks more evenly throughout the year, the calendar aims to:

  • Reduce stress for students and school staff

  • Allow time for rest and recovery between terms

  • Align school schedules with important cultural and community events in the UAE

Parents and educators are encouraged to mark these dates to ensure smooth transitions between school terms and holidays throughout the academic year.

