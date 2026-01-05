What the UAE unified school calendar looks like for public and private schools in 2026
Dubai: Schools across the UAE are officially back today following the winter break. With students returning to classrooms, many parents may be looking ahead to understand how the UAE’s school calendar is structured for the remainder of this term and the rest of the academic year until the summer holidays.
In 2025, the UAE introduced a unified school calendar covering both public and private schools nationwide. The calendar was approved by the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council, alongside the Ministry of Education (MoE), and applies to the 2025–2026 academic year.
The unified calendar sets standardised dates for the start of the academic year, the end of the three terms, and term breaks, ensuring consistency across all emirates. It applies to all public and private schools in the UAE.
Below are the confirmed dates parents should be aware of for the remainder of the academic year.
Schools resume after winter break: January 5, 2026
Spring break: March 16 to March 29, 2026
Schools resume after spring break: March 30, 2026
Private schools in Sharjah will return earlier, on March 23, 2026.
Schools will continue until the end of the academic year on July 3, 2026.
The unified calendar introduces mid-term breaks for both public and private schools that follow the government curriculum.
The approved mid-term breaks are:
February 11 to February 15, 2026, with schools resuming on February 16, 2026
May 25 to May 31, 2026, with schools resuming on June 1, 2026
This break is aligned with Eid Al Adha holidays
The Ministry of Education has allowed private schools that do not follow the government curriculum to schedule mid-term breaks, subject to specific conditions.
Each mid-term break:
Must not exceed five consecutive days
Must remain within the specified months
Cannot be extended or shifted beyond the approved timeframe
This approach ensures alignment with the national calendar while allowing schools flexibility to manage their operational needs.
Indian curriculum schools in the UAE usually start their new academic year in April.
While they are expected to follow the unified start and end dates, they are allowed some flexibility to adjust start dates to match international board exams, such as those set by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).
These schools can also change holiday dates, as long as they stay within the approved semester timeline.
The unified academic calendar was implemented to create consistency across all emirates and school types, making it easier for families and schools to plan ahead.
By spreading breaks more evenly throughout the year, the calendar aims to:
Reduce stress for students and school staff
Allow time for rest and recovery between terms
Align school schedules with important cultural and community events in the UAE
Parents and educators are encouraged to mark these dates to ensure smooth transitions between school terms and holidays throughout the academic year.
