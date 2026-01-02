GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

UAE government schools to adjust Friday timings

Government schools in UAE to start early on Fridays

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
The changes will affect various school stages, with early years, primary and secondary students all following new morning schedules.
The changes will affect various school stages, with early years, primary and secondary students all following new morning schedules.
Unsplash

Dubai: The Ministry of Education has announced changes to the school timings on Fridays for government schools across the UAE, set to take effect from January 9, 2026.

The adjustment comes in response to a nationwide directive modifying the timing of Friday prayers, with the aim of ensuring greater alignment between educational schedules and religious observance.

According to the ministry, the new timings reflect the UAE’s ongoing commitment to harmonising national policies with societal and cultural needs.

The revised schedule will see all public schools begin and end classes earlier on Fridays, allowing students and staff to fulfil their religious duties without compromising academic obligations.

The changes will affect various school stages, with early years, primary and secondary students all following new morning schedules.

The ministry also called on private schools to abide by the 11.30am cut-off for Friday sessions, ensuring that all students across the country are granted sufficient time for prayer and family.

The ministry stressed that Friday will remain a full academic day, and that attendance and dismissal procedures will be enforced in accordance with official education policies.

The move is part of ongoing efforts to uphold educational quality while reinforcing the values and traditions that underpin Emirati society.

Starting today, Friday sermons and prayers across the UAE were held at 12.45pm, under a nationwide schedule introduced by religious authorities.

The General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat said the unified timing, now in effect across all emirates and mosques, ensures worshippers receive consistent religious guidance and attend the full sermon.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Cardiac arrest death: UAE school mourns Indian girl, 17

Cardiac arrest death: UAE school mourns Indian girl, 17

4m read
The teacher allegedly forced the victim to eat a cockroach.

Teacher arrested for forcing student to eat cockroach

2m read
Students are likely to leave schools early on Fridays in view of the shift in prayer time from January 2, 2026. Photo used for illustrative purposes.

UAE schools to close early as Friday prayer time shifts

3m read
Schools stressed the importance of parents and students adhering to guidelines.

Only original sick notes accepted for school absences

2m read