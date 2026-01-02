UAE government schools to adjust Friday timings

Government schools in UAE to start early on Fridays
Dubai: The Ministry of Education has announced changes to the school timings on Fridays for government schools across the UAE, set to take effect from January 9, 2026.
The adjustment comes in response to a nationwide directive modifying the timing of Friday prayers, with the aim of ensuring greater alignment between educational schedules and religious observance.
According to the ministry, the new timings reflect the UAE’s ongoing commitment to harmonising national policies with societal and cultural needs.
The revised schedule will see all public schools begin and end classes earlier on Fridays, allowing students and staff to fulfil their religious duties without compromising academic obligations.
The changes will affect various school stages, with early years, primary and secondary students all following new morning schedules.
The ministry also called on private schools to abide by the 11.30am cut-off for Friday sessions, ensuring that all students across the country are granted sufficient time for prayer and family.
The ministry stressed that Friday will remain a full academic day, and that attendance and dismissal procedures will be enforced in accordance with official education policies.
The move is part of ongoing efforts to uphold educational quality while reinforcing the values and traditions that underpin Emirati society.
Starting today, Friday sermons and prayers across the UAE were held at 12.45pm, under a nationwide schedule introduced by religious authorities.
The General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat said the unified timing, now in effect across all emirates and mosques, ensures worshippers receive consistent religious guidance and attend the full sermon.
