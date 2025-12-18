Dubai's KHDA announces early Friday closure for schools from January 2026

New dismissal time for schools, online option for older students as prayer time shifts
Dubai: Dubai's private schools and early childhood centres will finish their school day no later than 11:30am on Fridays starting January 9, 2026, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) has announced.
The decision follows the nationwide adjustment of Friday prayer time to 12:45pm and comes after consultations with educational institutions across the emirate.
The new timings are designed to ensure Muslim students and staff can reach home comfortably before congregational prayers begin.
In a statement to Gulf News on Thursday, a KHDA spokesperson said: "In line with the adjustment of the Friday prayer time across the country to 12:45pm, and following consultations with educational institutions, effective Friday, January 9, 2026, all private schools and early childhood centres operating within private schools in Dubai will finish the school day no later than 11:30am on Fridays.”
The authority has also introduced flexibility for older students, allowing schools to offer remote learning on Fridays for pupils in Grade 6 (Year 7) and above.
However, this option requires parental consultation and must receive KHDA approval before implementation.
"For students in Grade 6 (Year 7) and above, schools may seek approval to offer online learning on Fridays, subject to parental consultation and KHDA approval," the spokesperson added.
Schools have been directed to prioritise student wellbeing, maintain curriculum requirements, and ensure safe supervision for any students collected after the official dismissal time.
The new Friday schedule will not affect instructional hours from Monday to Thursday, which will remain unchanged across all private schools in Dubai.
The General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat announced earlier this month that Friday sermons and prayers will be held at 12.45pm from January 2, 2026, standardising prayer timing across the country to support better organisation and ensure consistency for all worshippers.
The authority emphasised its commitment to working closely with schools and early childhood centres to support effective implementation and minimise disruption to teaching, learning, and operations.
When Dubai transitioned to a 4.5-day working week in January 2022, KHDA set 12 noon as the cut-off time for Friday school dismissals. The latest announcement moves this deadline 30 minutes earlier to accommodate the new prayer schedule.
School principals had told Gulf News last week that most educational institutions would need to adjust their Friday schedules to ensure Muslim students reach home in time for prayers, with KHDA beginning a survey in Dubai schools to understand how the change may affect teaching hours and potential adjustments. However, there are several schools that already close before 12noon on Fridays.
Parents are expected to receive detailed updates from their children's schools regarding specific implementation plans and any adjustments to Friday routines before the January 9 start date.
