Dubai schools update: Safety measures, flexible work, and Friday schedule amid heavy rain

KHDA advises schools to prioritise staff and student safety as storms disrupt routines.
The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) has urged private schools and early childhood centres in Dubai to take extra precautions over the coming days as unstable weather is expected.
Schools are advised to prioritise staff safety and, where possible, implement flexible or alternative work arrangements to minimise risk.
Authorities have also advised schools to avoid outdoor or off-campus activities for students, even during holiday periods. While some schools may continue classes or extracurricular activities, student safety remains the top priority.
The Family Day workshop at Ummi Habiba’s Happiness Farm, originally scheduled for December 20, 2025, has been postponed to December 27 due to adverse weather. Organisers stressed that participant safety is paramount and thanked attendees for their understanding.
KHDA has also temporarily suspended all weekend activities under the Life Camps – Winter Edition programme due to unsafe weather conditions. Activities are expected to resume next week according to the approved schedule, with participant safety as the main concern.
