GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 21°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Education

Dubai schools update: Safety measures, flexible work, and Friday schedule amid heavy rain

KHDA advises schools to prioritise staff and student safety as storms disrupt routines.

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
Private companies and schools have been urged to opt for remote working and learning in keeping with the needs of employees, parents, students and teachers.
Private companies and schools have been urged to opt for remote working and learning in keeping with the needs of employees, parents, students and teachers.
Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) has urged private schools and early childhood centres in Dubai to take extra precautions over the coming days as unstable weather is expected.

Schools are advised to prioritise staff safety and, where possible, implement flexible or alternative work arrangements to minimise risk.

Student safety first

Authorities have also advised schools to avoid outdoor or off-campus activities for students, even during holiday periods. While some schools may continue classes or extracurricular activities, student safety remains the top priority.

Family Day workshop postponed

The Family Day workshop at Ummi Habiba’s Happiness Farm, originally scheduled for December 20, 2025, has been postponed to December 27 due to adverse weather. Organisers stressed that participant safety is paramount and thanked attendees for their understanding.

Life Camps Winter Edition suspended

KHDA has also temporarily suspended all weekend activities under the Life Camps – Winter Edition programme due to unsafe weather conditions. Activities are expected to resume next week according to the approved schedule, with participant safety as the main concern.

Related Topics:
UAE weatherDubai private schoolsRain

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Schools stressed the importance of parents and students adhering to guidelines.

Only original sick notes accepted for school absences

2m read
UAE: No hoodies, face masks in exam halls

UAE: No hoodies, face masks in exam halls

3m read
KHDA releases 2024–25 Dubai school ratings for four newly opened schools, highlighting performance, curriculum, teaching, and student well-being.

Only 4 Dubai schools get KHDA ratings this year

4m read
KHDA announced the initiative during the opening of the first edition of its Education Expo series.

Now Dubai parents get AI guidance to pick top schools

2m read