Dubai storms: Police aid amid floods and community spirit

Relax, Dubai's got the rains covered
This weekend saw shock rains and even floods in some areas of the Emirates. However, it was also a time of community, where people showed up for one another.
The Dubai Police was also on hand – alert at the height of the stormy weather – helping people navigate the deluge and get home without major issues.
While some roads and communities saw waterlogging, the police came to their aid, helping tankers pump water out of areas crucial to smooth traffic flow. The efforts to keep normalcy are ongoing. Dubai Police has put out a video showing its officers in action, on the roads, offering a helping hand. Check it out below:
Meanwhile, winds are expected to be between light and moderate. Decided to bunker down at home over the weekend? There’s tonnes that can keep both you and the littles occupied. We’ve got lists of Hollywood and Bollywood movies, and activities that will make you feel warm and fuzzy inside.
But if you’ve got a touch of cabin fever and want to head outdoors, don’t worry, we’ve got you sorted then too, with our list of fun (and festive) things to do.
So relax and unwind and do what weekends are meant to do for you- recharge your mind.
