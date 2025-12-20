Weekend guide UAE: Top events and festive fun, December 20–21

Looking for the best things to do in the UAE this weekend? From festive theatre shows and candlelit carols to smoky desert feasts and cultural nights under the stars, December 20–21 is packed with standout events across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and beyond. Whether you’re planning a family-friendly day out, a culture fix, a foodie adventure or a proper end-of-year blowout, there’s something happening in every corner of the country. Consider this your go-to weekend guide — no endless scrolling required. Just pick your vibe, make a plan and enjoy the last big burst of festive fun before the year wraps up.

This is your last chance to experience Meats & Mountains before it packs up for the season. Set against the dramatic backdrop of Jebel Hafit, this isn’t your average food festival. Think Texas-style brisket, hanging tomahawks, juicy ribeyes and smashed burgers, all cooked live over open flames. Add Emirati favourites like karak and lugaimat, live music drifting through the desert, bonfires, kite flying and marshmallows for the kids, and you’ve got a proper evening out. Best part? It’s all-inclusive, so you can eat your way through the night without counting plates. There are even staycation bundles if you want to roll straight into bed afterwards.

If Christmas had a soundtrack, this would be it. The Nutcracker returns to Dubai Opera with all the elegance, drama and festive sparkle you could hope for. Performed by the Astrakhan Theatre Opera Ballet, the classic story follows Clara and her enchanted nutcracker through a dream world of waltzing flowers, toy soldiers and epic showdowns. The costumes are lavish, the choreography flawless and the nostalgia levels dangerously high. Whether you’re a ballet regular or just fancy a classy night out that feels undeniably festive, this one hits the spot — bonus points if you dress up and make a night of it.

Expo City Dubai is leaning fully into festive mode with the return of Carols by Candlelight at Al Wasl Plaza. Expect a feel-good evening of classic Christmas songs performed by talented vocalists, musicians and choirs — all set beneath a glowing canopy of lights. Guests are handed LED candles and a digital songbook, so there’s no excuse not to sing along. Add dancers, surprise appearances from Santa and Mrs Claus, and a genuinely warm community vibe, and you’ve got one of the most wholesome nights out of the season.

If you’ve never experienced a proper panto, this is your cue. Cinderella lands at Jumeirah Beach Hotel Theatre with all the expected chaos: over-the-top villains, questionable wigs, endless audience participation and jokes for kids and adults alike. There’s music, magic, slapstick and plenty of “he’s behind you” moments, making it ideal for a family day out that doesn’t take itself too seriously. It’s festive, feel-good and guaranteed to leave everyone smiling — and possibly hoarse from shouting.

This musical comedy wears its heart firmly on its sleeve. Once Upon a Time in Dubai tells the story of ambition, love and reinvention. Follow dancer Sophia as she chases her dreams, navigates relationships and uncovers secrets, all set against high-energy dance numbers and emotional twists. With humour, romance and plenty of wow moments, it’s an entertaining reminder that in Dubai, reinvention is always part of the story.

Swap city lights for mountain air at Hatta Cultural Nights, a free celebration of Emirati heritage at Hatta Heritage Village. Wander through traditional homes, explore cultural displays and catch live performances as the village comes alive each evening. It’s relaxed, educational and refreshingly uncommercial — perfect for families or anyone craving a quieter, more meaningful outing. Go around sunset for the best views and stay for the atmosphere once the lights come on.

This one’s for the serious cyclists. Bike Abu Dhabi Gran Fondo brings together riders from around the world for a challenging 150km race through Al Ain. With a massive prize pool and international bragging rights up for grabs, the energy is high and the competition fierce. Whether you’re riding or spectating, it’s an impressive display of endurance, community and pure pedal power—proof that the UAE’s sports scene goes well beyond stadiums and gyms.

Times Square Center nails festive nostalgia with its annual December celebrations. Expect Santa meet-and-greets, creative workshops with elves, live shows, a Christmas village setup and plenty of twinkly décor. It’s a calm, cosy alternative to the city’s busier malls, making it ideal for families with younger kids — or anyone who prefers their festive cheer without the chaos. Grab a warm drink, wander at your own pace and let the holiday spirit do its thing.

