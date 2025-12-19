Music, markets and family fun: Christmas events across the UAE

Festive Jazz & Grape Nights brings a relaxed, grown-up take on the season with live jazz, good food, and an easygoing evening vibe at Emirates Golf Club. Designed for couples, friends, and anyone who prefers their December celebrations low-key and music-led, the night pairs smooth, soulful jazz with generous cheese and charcuterie platters. Guests can settle in, sip unlimited grape, and let live melodies set the tone for a stylish night out that feels festive without being overdone. It’s the kind of evening that works just as well for a date as it does for a small group looking to unwind before the end-of-year rush, with warm lighting, quality food, and live music at the centre.