Music, markets and family fun: Christmas events across the UAE

Surf Social brings festive cheer to the waves with a relaxed, family-friendly Christmas celebration at Surf Abu Dhabi. Designed as an easygoing day out, the Christmas Edition pairs a holiday-inspired brunch with all-day pool access, blending seasonal warmth with the venue’s signature surf-side vibe. Families can settle in across indoor, outdoor and poolside spaces while kids dive into a dedicated Christmas handicrafts corner, creating keepsakes to take home. The highlight for little guests arrives on Christmas Day with a special appearance by Surfing Santa, who stops by with gifts, sweets and plenty of cheer.
When: Wednesday, December 25, noon–6pm
Where: Nalu Restaurant & Lounge, Surf Abu Dhabi
For more details call/email: 02 419 8509; reservations@nalusurfclubuae.com
French DJ and producer Victor Flash takes over Bâoli Dubai with a sound defined by warm harmonies, melodic precision and finely tuned rhythm. His music sits comfortably between deep house, indie dance and melodic electronica, making his sets feel fluid, uplifting and naturally progressive. This performance carries guests from an elegant dinner setting into a full-scale late-night mood.
When: Friday, December 19, midnight–2am
Where: Bâoli Dubai, J1 Beach, Dubai
For more details call/email: 04 491 5500; reservations@baoli-restaurant.com
AURA Live returns with a festive edition featuring acclaimed singer, pianist and composer Clarita de Quiroz. The evening unfolds in a candlelit setting where Clarita’s soulful voice carries a refined mix of jazz, pop and soul. The performance weaves together powerful ballads and seasonal favourites, with interpretations of songs by Alicia Keys, Adele and Coldplay alongside festive classics.
When: December 22, 8pm
Where: AURA Skypool, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai
For more details email: reservations@auraskypool.com
Boo Boo Laand, Dubai’s high-end indoor playground, wraps up December with a festive run of live shows and character-led entertainment designed for children aged 2 to 10. From December 19 onwards, families can catch the lively Jingle Juggle Circus, followed by storybook moments with Elsa and an underwater-themed appearance by Ariel.
When: December 19 to 25, daily events at 5pm
Where: Boo Boo Laand, Dubai Mall
For more details call/email: 04 342 2221;
info@booboolaand.com
Yas Winter Fest brings its final burst of seasonal magic to Yas Island, transforming Yas Gateway Park into a winter playground filled with snow-inspired attractions, live entertainment and festive family fun. In its closing days, visitors can enjoy the nightly festive tree lighting, Santa meet-and-greets, roaming performers, creative winter workshops and a lively fairground packed with rides and games. The main stage hosts live music and choir performances, while little ones can write letters to Santa, explore Snowfall Park, or glide across the ice rink. Evenings wrap up with classic holiday films screened under the stars, making it an easy, all-in-one festive outing for families. With food stalls, retail markets and hands-on activities spread across the park, it’s a cheerful way to soak up the season before the celebrations wrap.
When: December 19 to 21, 4pm–11pm
Where: Yas Gateway Park, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi
For more details visit: www.yaswinterfest.com
City Walk Unplugged returns with its fourth season, turning Dubai’s favourite open-air destination into a live music hub during the festive stretch.
When: Friday, December 19 (Golden Collective Band); Saturday, December 20 (Big Sam); Wednesday, December 24 (Sound Avenue Band); Thursday, December 25 (Redline Band); Friday, December 26 (MK Band)
Where: City Walk, Dubai
For more details visit: Citywalk.ae/whats-on or email info@citywalk.ae
The Permit Room adds a playful twist to Christmas Eve with a high-energy festive game night designed for grown-up fun. Turning the venue into a house-party-style celebration, the evening features interactive games and plenty of competitive cheer, with prizes that include cash rewards of up to Dh1,000 and a luxury staycation at a premium UAE resort. Guests can fuel the fun with a Christmas Drunch menu offering tapas-style vegetarian and non-vegetarian bites.
When: December 24, from 8pm
Where: The Permit Room, Dubai
For more details call/WhatsApp:
+971 54 791 1796
Festive Boutique at Olivier’s Lounge brings a refined take on seasonal shopping, turning the elegant space into a festive market dedicated to beautifully crafted gifts. Expect handcrafted chocolates, delicate pastries, and thoughtfully curated hampers designed for both personal and corporate gifting. Every detail reflects Sofitel’s signature French flair, from presentation to flavour, making this a stop for anyone who prefers indulgent festive treats.
When: Until Jan 7, Daily, 7am to 11pm
Where: Olivier’s Lounge, Sofitel Dubai The Palm
For more details call/email: 044 556677; WhatsApp +971 52 9250736; dining.palmdubai@sofitel.com
Baby Bazaar returns with a pocket-friendly edit of preloved mom-and-tots essentials, offering families a smart, sustainable way to shop for the season. Expect racks of nearly-new clothing, toys, books, and baby gear, all carefully curated and priced to please. It’s a relaxed, community-focused market that appeals to parents looking to declutter responsibly and shoppers hunting for quality finds without the hefty price tag. The event fits neatly into a weekend outing, with festive shopping, family-friendly spaces, and casual dining options.
When: December 21, during mall opening hours
Where: Times Square Center, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai
For more details visit: www.timessquarecenter.ae or follow @timessquaredxb on Instagram
Dubai’s festive season comes alive in the final stretch of December with a mix of outdoor markets, family attractions, and classic holiday experiences spread across the city. Winter City at Expo City Dubai offers snowfall moments. Wafi’s Whimsical Wonderland brings indoor festive magic with Santa’s Grotto. At Madinat Jumeirah, the sprawling Christmas Market pairs a towering tree, abra rides and more. Winter District at Emirates Towers adds an ice rink and a festive marketplace.
When: December 19 to December 31
Where: Expo City Dubai, Wafi City Mall, Madinat Jumeirah, Emirates Towers
For more details visit: www.expocitydubai.com, www.wafimall.com, www.jumeirah.com or follow @winterdistrictuae on Instagram
Riverland Dubai enters a bold new phase as The World of Riverland, reimagined as an all-day, open-air destination where play, food, and live entertainment unfold along scenic riverside pathways. Spread across four themed worlds, from the European charm of the French Village and retro Americana of Boardwalk to the high-energy Sports Boulevard and waterfront Peninsula, the experience is designed for families, groups, and casual explorers. Visitors can dive into attractions such as Neon Galaxy’s indoor adventure zone, go-karting, mini golf, archery, escape rooms and more.
When: Daily from December 19 onwards, all day
Where: Riverland, Dubai Parks and Resorts, Dubai
For more details visit: www.dubaiparksandresorts.com or follow
@riverlanddubai
Festive Jazz & Grape Nights brings a relaxed, grown-up take on the season with live jazz, good food, and an easygoing evening vibe at Emirates Golf Club. Designed for couples, friends, and anyone who prefers their December celebrations low-key and music-led, the night pairs smooth, soulful jazz with generous cheese and charcuterie platters. Guests can settle in, sip unlimited grape, and let live melodies set the tone for a stylish night out that feels festive without being overdone. It’s the kind of evening that works just as well for a date as it does for a small group looking to unwind before the end-of-year rush, with warm lighting, quality food, and live music at the centre.
When: December 19, from 7.30pm
Where: Jones the Grocer, Emirates Golf Club, Dubai
For more visit: www.jonesthegrocer.com
Bluewaters Island turns December evenings into a lively, walk-through celebration with island-wide festive programming that blends art, music, film, and visual spectacle. Designed for easy wandering rather than fixed schedules, the experience invites visitors to explore at their own pace while stumbling upon glow-in-the-dark art workshops, live music sets, roaming performers, and open-air cinema screenings. Weekends bring the island to life with layered entertainment across The Wharf and The Avenue, while special showcases on December 24, 25, and 31 add extra buzz to the festive calendar. A major highlight is the Dubai Drone Show, lighting up the sky nightly with themed performances that shift from “Dubai, City of Dreams” to a celebratory year-end edition. It’s relaxed, social, and ideal for families, couples, or groups looking to enjoy festive energy without committing to a single venue or activity.
When: December 19 onwards; weekends and select weekdays, from 4pm to late
Where: Bluewaters Island, Dubai
For more details visit: www.bluewatersdubai.ae or follow @bluewatersdubai on Instagram
Hello Park turns festive fun into a fully immersive, high-tech adventure with its Holiday Multiverse, a story-led experience designed for families who want more than the usual seasonal outing. Blending physical play with digital storytelling, the park invites children to move through themed worlds using motion-reactive zones, projection mapping, and wearable tech that tracks their progress.
When: December 19 to January 4, daily during mall hours
Where: Hello Park, Dubai
For more details visit: www.hellokids.ae
Santa’s Kids Workshop at Flayva offers a cheerful, hands-on space where children can dive into festive creativity while families enjoy time at Al Ghurair Centre. Little ones can decorate Christmas stockings, create ornaments, craft mini trees, and colour festive wreaths, all under gentle supervision in a bright, child-friendly setting. Entry is simple: a minimum spend unlocks access, making it a fuss-free way to keep kids happily occupied.
When: December 19 to 28, 5pm to 9pm
Where: Flayva, Al Ghurair Centre, Dubai
For more details visit: www.alghuraircentre.com
Christmas at Indi 16 turns full Bollywood with a Salman Khan–themed quiz hosted by RJ Loki. Marking Bhai’s birthday week, the night dives into iconic dialogues, unforgettable scenes, and trivia only true fans will ace. Expect high energy, loud cheers, and prizes worth Dh5,000, including a RAK staycation, Christmas hampers, and dining and shopping vouchers. A fun festive plan for groups who know their Dabangg from their Tiger and want something different this Christmas.
When: December 25, from 8pm
Where: Indi 16, 16th Floor, Citymax Business Bay
For bookings: 050 461 7994 | @Indi16dxb
