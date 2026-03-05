Ramadan dining in Dubai: Iftar and Suhoor experiences

From Armani Pavilion to Madinat Jumeirah, discover Dubai’s standout Ramadan dining venues
This year, Ramadan comes amid a backdrop of regional tensions, and while many are feeling the effects of uncertainty, the UAE remains a place where community, tradition, and togetherness continue to be celebrated. For those who feel safe and comfortable going out, hotels and restaurants across Dubai are offering thoughtfully curated Iftar and Suhoor experiences, blending culinary excellence with the spirit of the Holy Month.
From alfresco terraces overlooking iconic landmarks to serene majlis-style settings under the stars, here are some of the top Ramadan dining destinations for family, friends, and loved ones.
From sunset to 9 PM, Armani/Pavilion presents an elegant Iftar buffet, blending Middle Eastern classics with signature creations from Armani/Ristorante and Armani/Hashi. Live cooking stations tempt with ouzi, shawarma, and risotto, while an indulgent dessert selection ensures the evening ends on a sweet note. Families are welcomed with a dedicated kids’ corner, making it a sophisticated yet warm setting.
For a late-night Suhoor, the Pavilion transforms into a serene retreat, offering a global buffet of hot mezze, manakish, pastas, and desserts - the perfect pause before the day begins anew.
Under a glittering night sky and the silhouette of the Burj Khalifa, Hilal Ramadan offers a buffet of Turkish-inspired flavors, live cooking stations, and soft oud melodies. This is a festive yet intimate Iftar, ideal for lingering over conversations as the city lights shimmer.
At Maui Beach Restaurant, the Iftar buffet is a feast by the sea, celebrating Middle Eastern and international flavors. Slow-roasted lamb ouzi, mixed grills, and live cooking stations unfold alongside desserts like Kunafa, Baklava, and Umm Ali. Family-friendly, indulgent, and effortlessly elegant.
Palm Garden sets the stage for an Iftar under the stars, where traditional Arabian majlis-inspired decor meets live music. Guests savor Lamb Ouzi, Samak Harra, Frikkeh Chicken, Shawarma, and an indulgent array of desserts - the perfect backdrop for a relaxed evening of togetherness.
Set within Veranda and overlooking Marasi Bay, The Lana partners with KAYALI to create a scented, open-air Majlis. Mezze, sushi, Arabic grills, Ouzi, and truffle pasta are paired with delicate Middle Eastern desserts, shisha, and soft live entertainment - a multi-sensory, elevated Iftar experience.
This open-air seaside escape caters to groups, with shareable Aegean dishes, live music, and resident DJs. From Lentil Soup to slow-cooked Baby Goat Orzo, every dish encourages connection, conversation, and unhurried moments by the water.
Majlis Under the Stars is a private beachfront retreat for 10–20 guests. Expect Arabic-style sharing menus, live oud music, and the serene glow of the coastline, making both Iftar and Suhoor truly unforgettable.
Inside Madinat Arena, Al Majlis brings refined Emirati flavors and traditional hospitality to life. From luqaimat and madrouba to lamb ouzi and mixed grills, the buffet is both immersive and indulgent. Suhoor continues late into the night, offering a tranquil setting with live music and private Majlis options.
Al Diwan’s Iftar and Suhoor under the stars blend opulent settings, live oud, and sand art performances with elevated Arabic and international cuisine. Lamb ouzi, shawarma, seafood, and handcrafted desserts meet specialty beverages and shisha, for an evening that is as much about atmosphere as it is about food.
At 101 Dining Lounge & Marina, Emirati calligrapher Majid Alyousef transforms the space into a bespoke Ramadan Majlis, blending art, reflection, and culinary storytelling. Guests share in a curated menu while overlooking the skyline, an experience that connects the spiritual essence of Ramadan with contemporary design.