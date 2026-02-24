Affordable Ramadan dining spots across the city without the high price tag
Dubai: Ramadan is a time for gathering, reflection and sharing meals with loved ones. But if you've been watching the price tags on some of Dubai's Iftar offerings this year, you'll know that dining out during the holy month can get expensive fast. The good news is that there are still genuinely decent Iftar buffets available across the city for under Dh50, and some of them are surprisingly good.
Here are five worth considering for an Iftar without breaking the bank:
Daily Iftar buffet with 39 unlimited items featuring authentic Indian and Indo-Chinese dishes. Freshly prepared mains, starters and traditional favourites served in a simple, family-friendly setting.
Where: Bin Ghobash Building, opposite Bakit Centre, Deira.
Price: Dh49 per person
Ramadan buffet focused on authentic Pakistani flavours with generous portions and a lively atmosphere suited to families and group gatherings. It's slightly more expensive on weekends (Dh59), but still comfortably under budget if you're dining during the week
Where: International City, Dubai.
Price: Dh49 (weekdays)
Indoor buffet covering appetisers, salads and main courses, though it excludes drinks and desserts. Upgrade to Dh99 for live pasta and grill stations, desserts, a drink and access to a special menu.
Where: J3 Mall, Al Wasl Road, Jumeirah. Two hours of free parking available in the same building.
Price: Dh49 (basic indoor buffet) Dh99 (premium option with live stations and extras)
“All You Can Eat” dine-in Iftar only at participating stores from 6pm to 9pm. You get unlimited selected pizzas and unlimited soft drinks, which is a decent deal if you're feeding kids or just really like pizza. Add wedges and chicken poppers for Dh10 extra.
They also have a Ramadan Solo Meal which includes a regular pizza, a side, a soft drink and two dessert scrolls. It's not a traditional Iftar by any stretch, but if you're after something quick, casual and filling, it does the job.
Where: Participating Papa John’s branches across Dubai.
Price: Dh35 (unlimited pizza & drinks) Dh45 (with sides add-on) Dh37 (Ramadan Solo Meal)
When: Available 6pm–9pm, dine-in only
Vegetarian Iftar spread including welcome drinks, dates, fruit, two starters, veg biryani, three mains (mixed veg, paneer, dal), tandoori butter roti, naan and dessert.
Where: Al Quoz Mall, Dubai.
Price: Dh30 per person.
When: Available daily 6pm–10pm until March 18
