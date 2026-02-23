72 events to feature at Dubai Club’s Ramadan Festival for People of Determination

Over 700 to contest in the new edition that will run until March 12
Dubai: Over 70 events will feature in the new edition of the annual Ramadan Festival launched by the Dubai Club for People of Determination on Monday.
The festival will have a diverse lineup of sporting, cultural and community events and include 72 programmes across various themes designed to serve all categories of People of Determination in an atmosphere that reflects the values of giving, unity, and community spirit. The festival will run until March 12 featuring 88 podium finishes and honouring 150 winners.
A major highlight of the festival is the 14th edition of the Dubai Holy Quran Competition for the People of Determination.
More than 700 contestants are taking part in this year’s competition, which features multiple categories.
Coinciding with the UAE’s “Year of the Family 2026,” the festival places special emphasis on family cohesion and community values. The club has organised several family-oriented cultural initiatives, including an art competition to design a model reflecting the atmosphere of Ramadan within the family, the “My Family Reads” competition, and the “A Painting from My Family” contest. Additional activities include commemorations for Zayed Humanitarian Work Day and the Ramadan Majlis.
The festival also includes over 60 cultural and community programmes, including interactive workshops, awareness lectures, religious evenings, volunteer initiatives, and artistic and heritage activities that promote family engagement and social responsibility.
On the sporting front, the festival features 12 different sports, with the participation of more than 300 People of Determination and club staff members.
The club will also host the Wheelchair Basketball Tournament, part of the prestigious Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament, which begins on Tuesday.
Majed Al Usaimi, Executive Director of Dubai Club for People of Determination, emphasised that the alignment of the festival with the “Year of the Family 2026” adds special significance to this year’s edition.
He noted that the club has completed all preparations to host the wheelchair basketball tournament and expressed his gratitude to Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, founder of the Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament, as well as Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE National Olympic Committee and Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, for their continued support.