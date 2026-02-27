Manchester United hosts Ramadan Iftar at Old Trafford

It was a special evening of prayers, reflection, and the breaking of the fast, held overlooking the hallowed turf of the Theatre of Dreams.

The event began with a welcome from Collette Roche, Manchester United’s Chief Executive Officer for New Stadium Development, followed by an introduction from Asif Mahmud, Chair of the MUMSC, and concluded with a recitation of the Quran.

The significance of Ramadan was reflected upon in a short spiritual talk led by a Sheikh from Cheadle Mosque, after which the Maghrib call to prayer resounded across the stadium bowl in a powerful expression of devotion.

Following additional prayers, attendees broke their fast with dates, sweet cones, and croffles, before enjoying a delicious Halal buffet and celebrating together. The evening concluded with a charity auction to support a Ramadan fundraising campaign.

Also in attendance was men’s first-team player Noussair Mazraoui, who engaged in an interactive Q&A with guests, and several of our Academy players.

On what having Iftar at Old Trafford meant, Mazraoui said: "I’m proud to be here and to be part of this community and club with these fantastic people. I was at the first Iftar last year and this is huge.

“We, as a team, will give everything to make you proud both during Ramadan and outside of Ramadan too.”

Asif Mahmud, chair of the Muslim Supporters’ Club, said: “Hosting Iftar at Old Trafford is incredibly meaningful for Muslim supporters. It sends a powerful message that Manchester United is a club where everyone belongs.

“Ramadan is a time of reflection, gratitude and community, and to break our fast together at the Theatre of Dreams is something many of us never imagined growing up.

“We’re proud to work with the club to create moments like this that strengthen understanding and bring people together. That’s what Manchester United is all about - unity, respect and shared identity.”

Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.