Fasting “elevates” performance says Dubai Basketball star Mfiondu Kabengele

The Canadian hooper is observing the holy month of Ramadan
For many athletes, Ramadan can be one of the most challenging periods of the year, but not for Dubai Basketball center Mfiondu Kabengele.
The 28-year-old played a key role for Dubai in their 96-85 win over Lyon‑Villeurbanne in the EuroLeague on Thursday, with the Canadian scoring 16 points in what was an impressive opening two quarters.
His performance is all the more remarkable given that he has been fasting daily since Ramadan began.
Ramadan can be especially challenging for athletes because it requires abstaining from food and drink from dawn to sunset, which can disrupt normal nutrition and hydration routines.
This can affect energy levels, endurance, and recovery, making training and competition more difficult.
Despite the challenges, Kabengele remained incredibly positive when discussing Ramadan, alluding to a potential lift in his performance levels.
"It elevates it,” said Kabengele whilst discussing the impact fasting has on his performance.
“I’m in an elevated state right now, I’m withstanding from things that distract me whether that be food, drink or any other external factors.
“I feel very positive right now, when I’m in my training sessions I have a very singular focus all year round, so nothing really changes for me too much."
For athletes observing Ramadan, adjusting training routines is crucial to maintain performance and avoid injury.
Fasting from dawn to sunset means energy intake and hydration are limited during the day, which can affect strength, endurance, and focus.
Without careful planning, intense workouts can lead to fatigue, muscle loss, or dehydration. By modifying the timing, intensity, and type of training, athletes can continue to train effectively while respecting their fast.
Meal timing, sleep, and recovery strategies also play a key role. Many athletes choose to schedule their most demanding sessions after breaking the fast, when energy levels are restored, and hydration is possible.
Kabengele went on to explain how he maintains his health during the holy month, highlighting the crucial role of nutrition while fasting.
“I make sure I get my electrolytes in before sunrise, this is really important for me,” he explained.
“When I was doing Ramadan in the off-season, I was just drinking water and having steady meals, but when I have long practices or extra training sessions, I go heavy on the electrolytes.
“Fruit and vegetables are also really important, these help me maintain my level of play in training and in matches.”
Ramadan is known to be a mental challenge for athletes because fasting requires sustained self-discipline, focus, and patience throughout long hours without food or drink. The changes in routine, sleep disruption, and physical fatigue can increase stress and test mental resilience.
Despite his positive mindset, Kabengele admits that some days during the holy month can be particularly challenging.
He said: “There’s some dark days when you have a lot of time after you have done all your prayers and reading, you can sometimes find yourself sitting and thinking about all the food you could be eating.
“Honestly, it’s not a struggle, this is my third Ramadan and I feel like I’ve adjusted really well and I don’t want it to be a distraction, I want it to be a reason my play elevates.”
Ramadan can feel easier when shared with others because the sense of community and support helps maintain motivation and morale.
Participating in group prayers, shared meals, and training alongside fellow observers can create a feeling of solidarity, making the fast less isolating
Dubai Basketball has a few other players observing the holy month, and Kabengele expresses his gratitude for having teammates by his side throughout the journey.
“We have a little group chat to make sure everyone is on a straight path and we all stay motivated, stated the Canadian.
“We give each other tips and tricks, stuff like what people are eating and what they’re doing to make breaking their fast as optimal as possible, all these things go a long way.”