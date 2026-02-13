Emirati sprinter Maryam Al Farsi: How I train during Ramadan

The Olympian shares tips on how to stay healthy during Ramadan
Emirati Olympian sprinter Maryam Al Farsi shares advice for keeping healthy whilst exercising during the ninth month of the Islamic calendar.
With Ramadan just around the corner, find out how a professional athlete tailors her lifestyle to maintain peak performance, manage energy levels, and stay focused while observing fasting and training routines.
During Ramadan, Muslims around the world fast from dawn to sunset each day, refraining from eating, drinking, smoking, and certain other activities.
Fasting during Ramadan can pose significant challenges for athletes, as it impacts both their nutrition and training schedules.
Al Fasri, a devoted Muslim, shares how people can adjust their routines during Ramadan and highlights the key practices needed to maintain health and performance.
“Of course with every sport it’s different but there are some no negotiables that everyone should follow,” said Al Farsi, speaking at the launch of Middlesex University Dubai’s new sports programmes.
“You should change your routines and timings, whether that means training early in the morning or after Iftar. Then it’s just about staying hydrated, making sure you are taking on enough electrolytes and eating the right food to give you fuel.”
At just 18-years-old, Al Farsi has already made history as one of the UAE’s breakthrough track and field athletes. She competed in the women’s 100 metres at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, becoming the first Emirati female sprinter to take part on the Olympic stage, a major milestone for the sport across the region.
As she prepares for the 2028 Olympic Games, Al Farsi opens up about her Ramadan routine, giving an insight into how a professional athlete balances training, nutrition, and fasting during the holy month.
“I change my training schedule, so I start around 30 minutes before Iftar,” she explained. “I’ll then have a banana and some coffee to get some quick carbohydrates in to help me during training.
“After training I make sure I refuel well, I’ll always have something before I go to bed then once I wake up in the morning, I’ll usually have a smoothie and a sack to start the day.”
If people don’t carefully manage their training schedule and session intensity during Ramadan, they face several risks. Fasting without adjusting workouts can lead to fatigue, low blood sugar, and dehydration, which may reduce performance and increase the chance of injuries or other health related issues.
Overexertion while the body is underfed can cause muscle breakdown, slower recovery, and impaired endurance, while lack of hydration can strain the heart and joints.
Alongside the physical challenges of fasting, mental fatigue from hunger and exhaustion can impair focus, reaction time, and decision-making, reducing the effectiveness of training sessions.
Al Farsi continued: “There is times during Ramadan where you are going to be more tired, that’s completely normal.
“In my situation I work with a coach who is very aware that I’m fasting so we will tailor my sessions appropriately during Ramadan, but for me we are going to try and keep the intensity as close to the same level as I have some big events coming up.”