GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT

Emirati sprinter Maryam Al Farsi: How I train during Ramadan

The Olympian shares tips on how to stay healthy during Ramadan

Last updated:
Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UAE Olympic sprinter Maryam Al Farsi, who clocked the sub 13-second mark, is aiming to go under-12, ahead of the 2028 Olympic Games.
UAE Olympic sprinter Maryam Al Farsi, who clocked the sub 13-second mark, is aiming to go under-12, ahead of the 2028 Olympic Games.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Emirati Olympian sprinter Maryam Al Farsi shares advice for keeping healthy whilst exercising during the ninth month of the Islamic calendar.

With Ramadan just around the corner, find out how a professional athlete tailors her lifestyle to maintain peak performance, manage energy levels, and stay focused while observing fasting and training routines.

During Ramadan, Muslims around the world fast from dawn to sunset each day, refraining from eating, drinking, smoking, and certain other activities.

Fasting during Ramadan can pose significant challenges for athletes, as it impacts both their nutrition and training schedules.

Al Fasri, a devoted Muslim, shares how people can adjust their routines during Ramadan and highlights the key practices needed to maintain health and performance.

“Of course with every sport it’s different but there are some no negotiables that everyone should follow,” said Al Farsi, speaking at the launch of Middlesex University Dubai’s new sports programmes.

“You should change your routines and timings, whether that means training early in the morning or after Iftar. Then it’s just about staying hydrated, making sure you are taking on enough electrolytes and eating the right food to give you fuel.”

At just 18-years-old, Al Farsi has already made history as one of the UAE’s breakthrough track and field athletes. She competed in the women’s 100 metres at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, becoming the first Emirati female sprinter to take part on the Olympic stage, a major milestone for the sport across the region.

As she prepares for the 2028 Olympic Games, Al Farsi opens up about her Ramadan routine, giving an insight into how a professional athlete balances training, nutrition, and fasting during the holy month.

“I change my training schedule, so I start around 30 minutes before Iftar,” she explained. “I’ll then have a banana and some coffee to get some quick carbohydrates in to help me during training.

“After training I make sure I refuel well, I’ll always have something before I go to bed then once I wake up in the morning, I’ll usually have a smoothie and a sack to start the day.”

If people don’t carefully manage their training schedule and session intensity during Ramadan, they face several risks. Fasting without adjusting workouts can lead to fatigue, low blood sugar, and dehydration, which may reduce performance and increase the chance of injuries or other health related issues.

Overexertion while the body is underfed can cause muscle breakdown, slower recovery, and impaired endurance, while lack of hydration can strain the heart and joints.

Alongside the physical challenges of fasting, mental fatigue from hunger and exhaustion can impair focus, reaction time, and decision-making, reducing the effectiveness of training sessions.

Al Farsi continued: “There is times during Ramadan where you are going to be more tired, that’s completely normal.

“In my situation I work with a coach who is very aware that I’m fasting so we will tailor my sessions appropriately during Ramadan, but for me we are going to try and keep the intensity as close to the same level as I have some big events coming up.”

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
Show More
Related Topics:
Ramadan

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Canon fired at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi. While Ramadan fasting is spiritually rewarding, those with medical conditions should plan carefully and consult doctors.

UAE doctors warn: Who should avoid fasting in Ramadan

3m read
Bowling at Abu Dhabi Masters, Zafranah Al Hosani champions women’s sport and wellbeing.

72-year-old Emirati competes at Masters Games

2m read
Al Mehairbi raced with eight male teammates in Thailand, putting UAE on the offshore map.

UAE’s first female SSL 47 sailor in national team debut

3m read
Emirati sprinter Maryam Al Farsi.

Emirati sprinter proud to represent Arab women, UAE

2m read