Emirati sprinter Maryam Al Farsi proud to represent Arab women, UAE

Maryam added that her long-term ambition is to help grow women’s sport in the UAE. “My overall goal is to represent my country and to make sport more accessible for the next generation, for our women,” she said. “On a day-to-day level, it’s about getting through my exams, focusing on university, training every day, and preparing to represent my country at the LA 2028 Olympics.”

Reflecting on her journey, the young athlete said her goal goes beyond personal success. “There will be many generations after me who will carry this further than I ever could,” she said. “I just want to pave the way and make it possible for everyone, especially those younger than me.”

She credited her success to a love for the sport and belief in the process. “When you truly love something, everything follows,” she said. “I never imagined I would be where I am today — going to Paris, becoming an ambassador for a major running event. But I loved the sport and trusted the process.”

Thanking the support she has received, Maryam acknowledged the role of the UAE and its sporting bodies in her rise. “They gave me this opportunity, and it’s been an amazing journey,” she said. “Track and field is still a work in progress here, and women’s sport is still growing, but I wouldn’t be here without that support.”

