Why running means more than a sport for these Emirati women

Azza Alghunaimi and Khawla Al Marzouqi on their transformative running journey
For Emirati women like Azza Alghunaimi and Khawla Al Marzouqi, running is far more than a physical challenge – it is a journey of resilience, self-discovery and empowerment.
Azza Alghunaimi, 49, a divorcee and mother, has long made her mark in endurance sports. A member of the Abu Dhabi Running Team, she has participated in local and international races ranging from trail events to half marathons.
“One of the biggest milestones in my athletic journey was completing the Berlin Marathon – part of the World Marathon Majors. Crossing that finish line represented not just a personal achievement, but also my place on the global running stage.”
Azza noted that successfully completing the full distance over three editions of the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon has been a “transformative” part of her growth as an athlete.
“As an Emirati woman, I feel proud to use this platform to show resilience, dedication and the limitless potential Emirati women bring to the world of long-distance running. Each race has pushed me to discover new levels of endurance and mental strength.”
Running in the heart of the city during the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon, surrounded by a supportive community, has bolstered her confidence and inspired her to take on larger international challenges.
Azza encourages women entering the sport to “start small but stay consistent.”
“Progress matters far more than perfection. Listen to your body, celebrate every milestone – no matter how small – and surround yourself with people who uplift and support you.”
Azza, a mother of a boy, pointed out that age is just a number.
“What shapes your journey is passion, discipline, and determination. My own story reflects this, and I hope it inspires other women to begin or continue their path in sports.”
Representing Emirati women on the Abu Dhabi Running Team remains one of her greatest honours.
“My journey continues to motivate me to run with passion and purpose – not only for myself, but for my community, my country, and the generations of athletes to come.”
For 26-year-old Khawla Al Marzouqi, Senior Coordinator in IT at ADNOC, running is equally transformative. Having completed the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon twice, she highlighted the sport’s mental and emotional impact.
“It teaches you patience, perseverance, and how to compose and navigate your emotions. Running is more than just a sport, it is a mental game between you and yourself. Bonus, the sense of achievement and fulfilment I get once I successfully finish the run is remarkable.”
Khawla also inspires her family and community by leading through example.
“Honestly, by walking the talk and showing my family how truly rewarding it feels to challenge yourself both physically and mentally to successfully finish a marathon.”
Running has strengthened her self-belief, helping her realise that accomplishing a seemingly impossible goal opens doors to new possibilities.
“Finishing a run you once thought was impossible changes how you see yourself. You start thinking: ‘If I can do this, what else can I do?’ And as a beginner, running isn’t about performance. It’s about learning perseverance, building discipline, and discovering strength you didn’t know you had – one run at a time.”
