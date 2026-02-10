Dubai Investments Green Run celebrates 5 years of eco fitness

Thousands expected as flagship sustainability run returns to Dubai Investments Park
Dubai: Dubai Investments has announced the 5th Annual Dubai Investments Green Run, scheduled for February 15, 2026, at Dubai Investments Park (DIP).
The event will follow its established format, with participants able to choose between a 3km fun walk/run and a 5km timed race, open to all ages and fitness levels. The run will start at 6:00am from the Dubai Investments Park Headquarters in DIP 1.
Mohammed Saeed Al Raqbani, Head of the Sustainability Committee at Dubai Investments, said “Celebrating the 5th anniversary of the Dubai Investments Green Run is a significant achievement for Dubai Investments. What began as a humble community initiative has grown into a powerful annual movement that brings together thousands of participants who believe in sustainability and healthier living.”
The event will award Dh22,000 in cash prizes across competitive categories, along with special recognition for families, schools and organisations presenting standout environmental messages.
The Dubai Investments Green Run Village will also return behind the company’s headquarters in DIP 1, featuring environmental activities and educational experiences aimed at promoting sustainable practices among visitors.
