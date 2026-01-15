This year's Tristar Half Marathon at Expo City Dubai is bigger and better

Tristar Group is all set to host the third edition of the Tristar Half Marathon on January 18 at Expo City Dubai, promising an exciting day for seasoned runners, beginners, and families alike. The event, which starts at 6.30am, features multiple categories including the 21km half marathon, 10km, 5km, and 3km races, making it accessible to all fitness levels.

Organisers have reported an overwhelming response this year, with the 3km and 5km categories already sold out. Limited slots remain for the 10km and 21km races, available on a first-come, first-served basis via Premier Online. Registration fees have been highly subsidised to encourage community participation and promote health and wellness.

Sustainability and fun for all

Every finisher will receive a race T-shirt made from recycled material as part of Tristar’s sustainability initiative, along with a finisher medal and official race timing. Winners across all age categories will be awarded trophies, while overall champions in 10km and 21km will take home cash prizes.

This year’s event goes beyond running, offering a family-friendly race village packed with entertainment, including face painting, inflatable play areas, a 360-degree photo booth, Kids Road Safety Driving Awareness campaign, stilt walkers, and drummers, ensuring a memorable experience for everyone, not to forget light snacks.

“Last year’s edition was rated among the top events by runners on Premier Online,” said Nagabhushan Balaji, Group Chief Administrative Officer of Tristar. “This year, we expect even greater enthusiasm and our plan is to spread this fitness enthusiasm to other parts of the UAE in the future.”

To learn more about the event, follow @Tristargroupae