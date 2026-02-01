GOLD/FOREX
Ethiopian Nibret Melak wins Dubai Marathon 2026

Anchinalu Dessie earnt first place in the women's category

Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
Dubai Marathon 2026
Gulf News Archives

The Dubai Marathon saw yet another double Ethiopian win with Nibret Melak taking first place in the Men's category whilst Anchinalu Dessie finished first in the women’s race.

The 25th edition of the Dubai Marathon saw Ethiopian runners win both categories for the fourth consecutive year. 

Melak finished the race with a stunning time of 2:04:00 beating last year's winner by a whole 50 seconds.

Dessie won the women's category clocking a time of 2:18:31, the 23-year-old bettered her personal best by almost four minutes.

