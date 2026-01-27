Through this initiative, runners at the Dubai Marathon can choose from a range of eligible GWR titles across approved distance categories. The programme goes beyond traditional race times, allowing participants to attempt records that include themed costumes, awareness-focused challenges, paired runs, unique endurance elements, and group efforts, all judged according to official GWR rules. Examples of record attempts available through this collaboration include: fastest marathon run by a father and son together and fastest marathon run by a mother and daughter together.