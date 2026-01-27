The Dubai Marathon returns on Sunday
Dubai’s longest-standing marathon celebrates its 25th anniversary on Sunday 1st February.
The race has become a highlight of Dubai’s sporting calendar, attracting elite and amateur runners from around the world each year.
With ongoing backing from the Dubai Sports Council, the event is famous for its flat, speedy course, drawing top athletes and running fans from all over the world.
Dubai Marathon 2026 offers a variety of races to suit all levels. There is the full marathon (42.2 km) for the ultimate test of endurance, or the half-marathon (21.1 km) for a challenging yet achievable distance. For those preferring a shorter run, the 10 km race provides a great way to get involved, while the 4 km fun run is perfect for families and first-time participants.
The marathon elites will start at 5.45am before the general marathon masses cross the start line on Abdullah Omran Taryam Street at 6.30am, 30 minutes earlier than in 2025. Start times on King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street for the hugely popular 10km Road Race and the 4km Fun Run are set to be announced in the coming days.
The organisers of the event have introduced a dedicated grandstand finish positioned on the parade grounds inside the Dubai Police Academy. This creates a more dramatic and spectator‑friendly environment for the race conclusion compared with previous years.
A formal grandstand gives friends, family and fans a place to watch runners cross the line in comfort and with great views. The area around the finish line also hosts the Dubai Marathon Family Village, exhibitor stands and live entertainment, making it a lively focal point for post‑race celebrations and activities.
The grandstand and finish setup serve not just the marathon but also the 10 km Road Race and 4 km Fun Run, bringing all event categories together around the same finish zone.
As part of the worldwide campaign 'Be Part of It', GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS (GWR) is partnering with the Dubai Marathon, to give runners a unique chance to set official world records during the race.
Through this initiative, runners at the Dubai Marathon can choose from a range of eligible GWR titles across approved distance categories. The programme goes beyond traditional race times, allowing participants to attempt records that include themed costumes, awareness-focused challenges, paired runs, unique endurance elements, and group efforts, all judged according to official GWR rules. Examples of record attempts available through this collaboration include: fastest marathon run by a father and son together and fastest marathon run by a mother and daughter together.
Other opportunities cover records involving sports equipment, blindfolded running, roller skating, running in formal or professional attire, and visually distinctive endurance challenges, providing participants with a variety of ways to make their mark.
All record applications submitted in relation to the Dubai Marathon will be handled at no cost, with extra perks such as priority application reviews and instant eligibility checks, highlighting the partnership’s focus on accessibility and community involvement.
Any record attempt connected to fundraising efforts must receive prior written approval from a licensed UAE charitable organization, in line with national laws and regulations.
The Dubai Marathon began in 1998 and quickly grew into one of the region’s premier road races, gaining international status as a World Athletics Gold Label.
In its early years, winners like Kenya’s Wilson Kibet dominated the podium, but the race’s reputation for producing extremely fast times was cemented in the late 2000s and 2010s when legends like Haile Gebrselassie won in Dubai with times close to the world’s best.
In 2012, Ayele Abshero posted an event record of 2:04:23, one of the fastest debuts in marathon history at the time. In 2018, Mosinet Geremew set a new mark of 2:04:00, the following year saw even faster times with Getaneh Molla clocking 2:03:34, the first sub‑2:04 finish in Dubai, and Ruth Chepngetich running 2:17:08, making her one of the fastest women in marathon history.
