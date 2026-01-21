GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 20°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
People

Terry Fox Run Dubai 2026: Community returns to Expo City for cancer research

The community run welcomes participants of all ages to fund cancer research

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Terry Fox Run Dubai 2026: Community returns to Expo City for cancer research
Supplied

Dubai: The Terry Fox Run Dubai is set to return on Saturday, January 24, 2026, at Expo City Dubai, bringing the community together to support cancer research in the UAE.

The annual event, held in partnership with Al Jalila Foundation, invites participants of all ages and abilities to take part in a fun run and walk. Terry Fox’s brother, Fred Fox, will attend the event as the guest of honour.

The Dubai run is part of the global Terry Fox Run movement, which continues Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope and his vision of a world without cancer. Each year, millions of people in more than 30 countries walk or run in Terry’s honour, raising funds to support life-saving cancer research.

When Terry Fox was forced to end his run, he left a poignant message: “All I can say is if there is any way I can get out there and finish it, I will.” This year’s campaign carries the tagline #FinishIt, capturing Terry’s determination and the commitment to complete his mission.

“Terry believed that ordinary people could do extraordinary things when they came together for a cause,” said Fred Fox. “It is incredibly moving to see communities around the world, including here in Dubai, carry forward his legacy with such passion and generosity.”

The event at Expo City Dubai is designed to be family-friendly, welcoming residents, schools, companies, and community groups across the UAE. Participants can set their own pace, reflecting the inclusive spirit of the Terry Fox Run.

A children’s fun zone will be available, provided by Maple Bear Nurseries UAE, and logistical support is being provided by the American School of Dubai.

The Terry Fox Foundation honours the vision and spirit of Terry Fox by raising funds for innovative cancer research around the world. Inspired by Terry’s Marathon of Hope, the Foundation engages millions of participants and volunteers globally, supporting research that brings hope to families affected by cancer.

Participants and supporters are encouraged to register or donate ahead of the event through the official website - dubaiterryfoxrun.org

Event details

  • What: Terry Fox Run 2026 Dubai

  • When: Saturday, January 24, 2026, 10 AM start

  • Where: Expo City Dubai

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Tristar Half Marathon returns bigger at Expo City Dubai

Tristar Half Marathon returns bigger at Expo City Dubai

1m read
A number of studies confirm that lemon grass extracts contain cancer-busting properties

Lemongrass explained: Does it help cancer patients?

4m read
A 63-year-old Filipino retiree in the UAE completes the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon while on dialysis.

He’s 63, on dialysis, and just finished a marathon

5m read
Tristar Half Marathon returns to Expo City Dubai

Tristar Half Marathon returns to Expo City Dubai

1m read