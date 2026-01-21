The community run welcomes participants of all ages to fund cancer research
Dubai: The Terry Fox Run Dubai is set to return on Saturday, January 24, 2026, at Expo City Dubai, bringing the community together to support cancer research in the UAE.
The annual event, held in partnership with Al Jalila Foundation, invites participants of all ages and abilities to take part in a fun run and walk. Terry Fox’s brother, Fred Fox, will attend the event as the guest of honour.
The Dubai run is part of the global Terry Fox Run movement, which continues Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope and his vision of a world without cancer. Each year, millions of people in more than 30 countries walk or run in Terry’s honour, raising funds to support life-saving cancer research.
When Terry Fox was forced to end his run, he left a poignant message: “All I can say is if there is any way I can get out there and finish it, I will.” This year’s campaign carries the tagline #FinishIt, capturing Terry’s determination and the commitment to complete his mission.
“Terry believed that ordinary people could do extraordinary things when they came together for a cause,” said Fred Fox. “It is incredibly moving to see communities around the world, including here in Dubai, carry forward his legacy with such passion and generosity.”
The event at Expo City Dubai is designed to be family-friendly, welcoming residents, schools, companies, and community groups across the UAE. Participants can set their own pace, reflecting the inclusive spirit of the Terry Fox Run.
A children’s fun zone will be available, provided by Maple Bear Nurseries UAE, and logistical support is being provided by the American School of Dubai.
The Terry Fox Foundation honours the vision and spirit of Terry Fox by raising funds for innovative cancer research around the world. Inspired by Terry’s Marathon of Hope, the Foundation engages millions of participants and volunteers globally, supporting research that brings hope to families affected by cancer.
Participants and supporters are encouraged to register or donate ahead of the event through the official website - dubaiterryfoxrun.org
What: Terry Fox Run 2026 Dubai
When: Saturday, January 24, 2026, 10 AM start
Where: Expo City Dubai
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox