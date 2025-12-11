Tristar Half Marathon returns to Expo City Dubai with eco-friendly initiatives

A lively race village at Al Forsan Park will feature fun activations & kids' entertainment
The 3rd edition of the Tristar Half Marathon will be held at Expo City Dubai on January 18, 2026. In addition to the 21km course, running enthusiasts can participate in the 10km and 5km races, while there will also be a 3km course for younger children, families and more social runners / joggers, but with all courses taking runners through the iconic Expo City venue.
As part of the commitment to social and community wellbeing, organizers of the event are offering registration fees at heavily subsidized rates, and every participant will receive an event T shirt and finishers medal and include personal race timing.
Registration is possible through the Premier Online website - https://www.premieronline.com/event/tristar_half_marathon_10km_5km_3km_7666 where entry fees of Dh45 (for 21km, 10km and 5km) and Dh20 (for 3km) can be paid.
Furthermore, as part of the organisers’ commitment to environmental sustainability, and whilst plastic water bottles will be used for the event, these are recyclable plastics and the event T shirts are being made from the recycled plastics i.e. ‘your event water bottles end up as event T shirts’!
The winners from all age categories will get trophies and overall winners will receive cash prizes as well. A lively race village in the Al Forsan Park will offer a range of attractions including fun activations and entertainment for kids.
According to Anil Parri of Tristar, “apart from serving the community wellbeing cause, the 3rd Tristar Half Marathon is scheduled before the Dubai Marathon 2026, so we are expecting a good number of registrations for the event. Those who will run the full marathon are fortunate to be practicing with us,” Parri explained.
