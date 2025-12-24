UAE traffic alert: Road closures announced for Ajman Half Marathon

Ajman Police have called on road users to cooperate fully with traffic instructions
Dubai: Ajman Police have announced temporary road closures on Sunday, December 28, 2025, to facilitate the Ajman Half Marathon, urging motorists to plan their journeys in advance and use alternative routes during the event.
In a notice shared on X by @ajmanpoliceghq, authorities said several roads along the race route, as highlighted on the official map, will be closed to traffic from 5.30am until 9.30am. The closures are part of measures to ensure the safety of participants and the smooth organisation of the sporting event.
The Ajman Half Marathon is expected to attract a large number of runners and spectators, requiring coordinated traffic management to minimise disruption and maintain public safety. Police patrols and traffic teams will be deployed across affected areas to manage road closures and guide motorists towards designated alternative routes.
Ajman Police have called on road users to cooperate fully with traffic instructions and signage during the closure period. Commuters are advised to allow extra travel time, particularly during the early morning hours, and to follow updates issued through official channels.
