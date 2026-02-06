UAE Tour Women 2026: Dubai road closures announced

Dubai traffic alert: These roads close today for cycling championship
Dubai: The UAE Tour Women 2026 is set to impact traffic across multiple emirates, with authorities announcing extensive road closures to accommodate the international cycling championship running until February 8.
According to the latest RTA update, Dubai will experience its most significant disruptions on Friday, February 6, as the cyclists races from Dubai Police Academy through to Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University.
The start village opens at 9:45 AM, with riders launching from the starting line at 12PM. Officials estimate the final cyclists will cross the finish line around 4:30 PM.
The course begins at Dubai Police Academy in Al Sufouh before navigating through Umm Suqeim Road toward Dubai Investment Park. Cyclists will then tackle sections including Al Qudra Cycle Track, Dubai Sports City, and Meydan Racecourse before concluding at the university campus.
While precise closure timings await official confirmation from RTA, motorists should anticipate significant delays throughout the affected areas during race hours.
The competition launches Thursday, February 5, with a stage from Al Mirfa to Madinat Zayed. Following Dubai's Friday stage, teams head to Abu Dhabi on Saturday, February 7. The finale features a 156-kilometer challenge from Al Ain's Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium, culminating with the demanding Jebel Hafeet climb on Sunday, February 8.
Dubai faces another round of traffic disruptions on Sunday, February 8, as the Burj2Burj Half Marathon takes over central roads. Runners will depart from Jumeirah Emirates Towers, finishing at Al Dharmeet Street.
According to RTA's latest advisory, expect closures along Al Mustaqbal Street, Financial Centre Road, Al Safa Street, Al Wasl Road, Jumeirah Beach Road, and portions of 2nd December Street throughout the marathon.
Residents and commuters are advised to plan alternative routes and allow extra travel time during both sporting events.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox