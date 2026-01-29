Traffic in UAE: Pick your favourite podcast, you may be on the road a while

Bottlenecks in Dubai and Sharjah mean you are going to be there a while
This morning, Dubai is facing a number of bottlenecks across roads including Dubai Design District, along Wadi Al Safa 3, and Zaa'beel Second. D86 also remains popular this morning, and does D71 around Dubai Mall.
If you had thought you could use Al Khail road to head into Business Bay without any traffic trouble, you were wrong. It remains firmly in the red on Google Maps’ live traffic map.
Meanwhile, in Sharjah, there appears to be a 13-minute delay on street 88 and a 20-minute delay on street 44. On E611, traffic has come to a crawl around the Adnoc Service area.
Traffic between Sharjah and Dubai is seeing a slowdown on E11 and E311 as well, while the rate of movement on Dubai’s Sheikh Zayed Road remains medium while slowing down around the World Trade Centre, owing probably to the ongoing Gulfood exhibition.
Have your feet on the pedal but feel like you aren’t going anywhere? You are not alone. However, this is the perfect time to take some time out for entertainment. Pick your favourite radio station and listen to the rumbles of your favourite RJs, interspersed with songs you love. Or, pick a podcast – true crime fans, here’s looking at you kids.
