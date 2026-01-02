GOLD/FOREX
Stay focused: Abu Dhabi Police warn against distracted driving at intersections

Red-light violations in Abu Dhabi carry Dh1,000 fine, 12 points and Dh50,000 release fee

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Even momentary distractions can lead to serious accidents, authorities say.
@ADPoliceHQ/X

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police have urged motorists to avoid distractions, particularly the use of mobile phones, while approaching and crossing traffic intersections and signalised junctions, warning that even momentary lapses in attention can have serious — and sometimes fatal — consequences.

In an awareness-raising message issued in cooperation with the Monitoring and Control Centre, police highlighted real incidents in which drivers lost focus at traffic lights, especially when turning left. Footage showed how inattention and mental distraction can cause sudden lane deviations and collisions.

Abu Dhabi Police cautioned that using a phone to browse the internet, scroll through social media, make calls, or take photos while driving significantly increases the risk of accidents. Such behaviour often results in drivers failing to notice signals, pedestrians, or other vehicles, creating dangerous situations on the road.

Drivers were urged to remain fully alert, respect traffic signals, follow road signs and instructions from traffic officers, and pay close attention to pedestrians and surroundings. Police stressed that performing multiple tasks while driving is inherently hazardous and undermines road safety.

Authorities also reminded the public of penalties under Law No. (5) of 2020 on vehicle impoundment in Abu Dhabi. Running a red light carries a Dh1,000 fine, 12 traffic points, and vehicle impoundment for 30 days. A Dh50,000 fee is required to release the vehicle, and the driver’s licence is suspended for six months.

If the impoundment fee is not paid, the vehicle may be held for up to three months, after which it can be referred for public auction.

Huda Ata
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
