Distracted driving causes horrific crashes on UAE roads, police share video

The penalty for distracted driving is Dh800 and four black points
The Abu Dhabi Police have warned motorists to avoid distraction while driving and to remain fully focused behind the wheel.
Abu Dhabi Police, in cooperation with the Monitoring and Control Centre, have released a video showing a series of crashes caused by drivers being distracted and failing to react when traffic came to a sudden halt. The footage was shared as part of the “Your Comment” initiative, aimed at raising public awareness of dangerous driving behaviour.
The force urged motorists to avoid all forms of distraction and to remain fully focused behind the wheel, stressing that unexpected changes in traffic flow require immediate attention to avoid collisions. Police noted that in such situations, a momentary lapse in concentration can lead to serious or even fatal accidents.
Officers warned drivers about the risks associated with using mobile phones while driving, including browsing the internet, checking social media, making calls or taking photos, all of which significantly increase the likelihood of severe crashes.
Authorities reminded motorists that the penalty for distracted driving is Dh800 and four black points, emphasising that adherence to road safety rules is essential to preventing further accidents and saving lives.
