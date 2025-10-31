GOLD/FOREX
UAE: Crowding an accident scene will get you a fine of Dh1,000

UAE authorities crack down on accident scene onlookers

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police and the Abu Dhabi Civil Defense have warned the public against crowding near fire and accident sites, calling it a dangerous and irresponsible behaviour that obstructs ambulances, emergency vehicles, and civil defense units from reaching victims swiftly to provide life-saving assistance.

Authorities stressed that such gatherings delay emergency response and can lead to secondary accidents.

In many cases, onlookers stop their vehicles near crash sites or attempt to cross busy roads to film incidents, unaware of the risks posed by moving traffic, sometimes resulting in serious injuries or fatalities.

Police urged motorists to give way to ambulances and emergency vehicles, emphasising that clearing the road quickly can make the difference between life and death for those in need of urgent medical help. They also advised the public to follow the instructions of traffic officers at incident scenes to ensure their own safety and that of other road users.

To curb such behaviour, the authorities announced that anyone found obstructing traffic by crowding or stopping near accident sites will face a fine of Dh1,000. The regulation aims to reduce congestion and ensure smooth traffic flow around emergency areas.

The two entities also warned that taking photos or videos of accident victims or damaged vehicles and sharing them on social media is strictly prohibited, describing it as a violation of privacy and a punishable offense under UAE law.

Abu Dhabi Police reaffirmed their commitment to raising public awareness about responsible conduct on the roads, urging residents to act with restraint and cooperation during emergencies to help protect lives and maintain safety for all.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
