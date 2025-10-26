Deadly habit: Drivers stopping on UAE highways spark fatal crashes

Dubai Police say avoidable fatalities caused by motorists stopping without reason
Authorities say this reckless behaviour — often done simply to document minor collisions — has led to tragic, avoidable deaths that could have been prevented had drivers moved their vehicles to a safe spot.
In one fatal case, a driver claimed his car had broken down and could not be moved. However, investigators later found that the vehicle had no mechanical faults and started normally after the crash. The false claim emerged only after another motorist collided with the stationary car and died.
Another major accident took place on Sheikh Zayed Road when a driver of Asian nationality stopped his car in the fifth lane without taking any safety precautions and left it with his brother. A vehicle approaching from behind crashed into the abandoned car, killing its driver and injuring others.
Dubai Police’s accident reconstruction experts found the first driver mainly responsible, citing negligence and failure to secure his vehicle.
The Dubai Traffic Court convicted the driver of wrongful death, fined him Dh10,000, and ordered him to pay Dh50,000 in blood money to the victim’s family. The court ruled that stopping in a live traffic lane without justification constitutes criminal negligence and a breach of the duty of care required by law.
Similar incidents have been reported elsewhere. Dubai Police recorded a serious crash on Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road when a motorcyclist hit a truck that had stopped suddenly due to an alleged mechanical issue. The rider suffered severe injuries.
Police departments across the UAE, including Abu Dhabi and Dubai, have stepped up warnings against this dangerous practice, stressing that unjustified stops are among the most hazardous traffic violations and a leading cause of fatal crashes.
Drivers are urged to move their vehicles immediately to the nearest exit or roadside whenever possible. If a vehicle cannot be moved, motorists must call 999 for assistance.
Police also urged drivers to ensure their vehicles are properly maintained and inspected before setting out.
“Stopping in the middle of a highway — whether due to a breakdown or negligence — puts lives at risk,” Dubai Police said in a statement. “It remains one of the main causes of serious and preventable road deaths in the UAE.”
