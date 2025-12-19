UAE traffic update: Heavy rain causes accidents and delays on Dubai-Sharjah roads

Dubai and Abu Dhabi Police urge caution as rain disrupt traffic and visibility across UAE
Heavy rain and thunderstorms continue to batter the UAE, prompting Dubai and Abu Dhabi police to issue safety advisories for motorists and pedestrians.
Authorities have warned of reduced visibility, strong winds, lightning, and occasional hail, urging residents to exercise caution, follow official instructions, and avoid unnecessary travel.
Dubai Police have urged road users to exercise caution as heavy rain, strong winds, thunderstorms, lightning, and occasional hail continue to reduce visibility across the UAE.
Authorities advised motorists and pedestrians to follow official instructions to ensure safety, stressing that cooperation is key to maintaining a secure community.
Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi Police have called on drivers to adhere to changing speed limits displayed on electronic boards due to ongoing rain. A speed reduction system has been activated on the Al Ain–Dubai road (Masakin–Al Hiyar section), limiting vehicles to 100 km/h to enhance safety.
Motorists are advised to monitor live traffic conditions on Dubai–Sharjah roads via Google Maps, as congestion and accidents have been reported near Dubai International Airport, Hay Al Nahda, Muwafja, Al Mamzar, and Muwaileh Bus Terminal in Sharjah.
Drivers are encouraged to plan alternate routes where possible and exercise extra caution on wet roads.
Motorists are urged to drive carefully and avoid unnecessary travel during unstable weather conditions.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox