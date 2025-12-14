Traffic alert: Dubai-Sharjah delays after accident in rainy weather

Dubai Police warns of traffic snarls along the way
Going from Dubai to Sharjah may take you a bit longer than usual, warns Dubai Police.
On X (formerly Twitter), the authority notified commuters on Sun, Dec 14, that there’s been an accident on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, on the lane headed towards Sharjah.
The police urged everyone going out on the roads to be extra cautious.
The note comes on a day when Dubai and other parts of the UAE woke up to smatterings of rain.
While the rains can be a pleasant experience, they do call for some caution. If you are driving for instance, you may unwittingly flout rules that can endanger both you and others. Read about all the fines you may be piling up here.
The rain is expected to continue through the weekend. Stay up to date with what's happening in your city - keep an eye on our live blog.
