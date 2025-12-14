GOLD/FOREX
Rain in Dubai: Why I love this rare seasonal shower over a weekend

There’s something deliciously dramatic about rain in Dubai. It's brief, but never boring

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
3 MIN READ
A view of the Dubai skyline from an apartment in The Views that looks wonderfully dystopian after the sudden rain on December 14.
A view of the Dubai skyline from an apartment in The Views that looks wonderfully dystopian after the sudden rain on December 14.

Dubai: I woke up to rain in Dubai, which immediately makes it a good day. Because rain on a weekend isn’t an inconvenience — it’s a luxury. The sound of raindrops tapping insistently against my window was a reminder that even in a city built for sun and speed, nature still occasionally steals the spotlight.

The bonus? It rained over the weekend in Dubai, and honestly, the timing couldn’t have been better. Rain on a workday is inconvenient. Rain on a weekend? That’s indulgence. That’s the city collectively agreeing to slow down without guilt.

There’s something deliciously dramatic about rain in Dubai. It doesn’t arrive politely or linger long enough to become boring. It drops in, flips the mood, and leaves before anyone can get used to it. In a city engineered for sunshine and speed, rain feels like rebellion.

From my balcony, Dubai looks almost dystopian when it rains — and I mean that in the best possible way.

Glass towers blur into silhouettes, the sky turns moody grey, and the city’s relentless shine softens into something cinematic. This is my favourite version of Dubai: quieter, moodier, less performative. This is when chai tastes better, crispy onion pakodas (feel non-negotiable, and the outside world becomes background drama while the inside feels gloriously cosy. Rain turns balconies into front-row seats and homes into sanctuaries.

When it rains here, the city behaves differently. Cars slow down. People look up. WhatsApp groups explode with weather updates like it’s breaking news — which, let’s be honest, it is. Instagram fills with the same skyline shot from 500 angles, all of us convinced our view is the most poetic. Rain in Dubai isn’t just weather; it’s an event.

There’s nostalgia stitched into it too. For many of us who’ve made Dubai home, rain carries muscle memory — monsoons back home, wet roads, the smell of earth, evenings that stretched because the weather demanded patience. Dubai rain doesn’t smell like soil, but it still pulls at something familiar. It reminds you that no matter how futuristic or flawless a city tries to be, nature still gets the final edit.

And then there’s Bollywood — because of course there is. Rain has always been cinema’s favourite emotional amplifier. Lovers dancing in downpours, heartbreak unfolding under stormy skies — Hindi films trained us early to associate rain with romance, longing, drama. So when it rains in Dubai, even without mossy hills or chiffon saris, that conditioning kicks in. Everything feels heightened. The chai hits harder. The pakodas feel cinematic. The city becomes a set, and we’re all quietly starring in our own rain-soaked montage.

I love how rain changes Dubai’s aesthetics. The lights reflect differently on wet roads. Palm trees sway with extra flair. Even the most ordinary drive feels like a film shot. For once, the desert doesn’t look dry or distant — it feels alive.

Most of all, I love the rain because it gives Dubai permission to pause. Deadlines soften. Urgency takes a back seat. In a city obsessed with momentum, rain feels like a rare, welcome interruption.

It never lasts long here. It comes, surprises, soaks, and disappears. But maybe that’s why it’s special. In Dubai, rain teaches you to savour fleeting moments.

And on a weekend, with nowhere urgent to be, that pause feels perfect.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
