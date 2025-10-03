7 stunning outdoor terrace garden restaurants in Dubai to hit this weekend

These seven outdoor terrace gardens promise unforgettable meals and gorgeous views
Dubai’s dining scene is bursting with lush, alfresco escapes, and there’s no better way to spend the weekend than sipping, snacking, and soaking up the views. From vibrant garden terraces to chic rooftop oases, the city is packed with restaurants that pair mouthwatering food with greenery and fresh air. Whether you’re craving Mediterranean vibes, Middle Eastern flavors, or just a breezy spot with friends, these seven outdoor terrace garden restaurants promise unforgettable meals, Instagram-worthy views, and the perfect weekend unwind. Get ready to eat, drink, and bask in Dubai’s garden-side glamour.
Tucked inside Kempinski Mall of the Emirates, Eugène Eugène is a magical, garden-inspired venue that takes cues from the greenhouses and market halls of France. Amid the hustle and bustle of one of Dubai’s busiest neighborhoods, it feels like a serene oasis.
The modern brasserie offers a cool yet relaxed atmosphere, perfect for everything from a casual daytime coffee to beverages before your meals.
When: Daily, 12:00 PM – 11:30 PM
Where: Second Floor, Kempinski Mall of the Emirates, Dubai
Everyone's favourite Ninive landed a second outpost, and this time it’s set in the heart of the desert at the five-star Bab Al Shams Resort.
While it mirrors the signature ambience and flavours of the original Jumeirah Emirates Towers location, here you get sweeping desert views to elevate the experience.
Expect elevated Middle Eastern, North African, and Anatolian cuisine, a chic drinks menu, and smooth shisha service, all served within a stylish urban majlis that’s perfect for sunset dinners or late-night hangouts.
When: Sunday–Thursday, 4:00 PM – 12:00 AM | Friday–Saturday, 4:00 PM – 2:00 AM
Where: Bab Al Shams Hotel, Al Qudra, Dubai
Perched overlooking the lush lawns of Banyan Tree Dubai, Alizée brings modern Mediterranean cuisine with a subtle Southern French flair. Think fresh ingredients, rustic presentations, and dishes that impress as much as they taste—seafood towers, pasta, grilled delights, and wood-fired bites straight from the oven.
It’s all about the outdoor vibes here. Want to make a day of it? Pool passes start at Dh400 on weekdays, with Dh200 redeemable toward food and drinks—perfect for soaking up the sun in style.
When: Daily, 7:00 AM – 7:00 PM
Where: Banyan Tree Dubai, Bluewaters Dubai
Set against the Palm Jumeirah, Meraki is a lively Greek taverna bursting with soul, flavour, and vibrant energy. Rustic décor meets outdoor terraces with 360° views of the Palm, Arabian Gulf, and Dubai skyline, creating the perfect backdrop for dining. At the heart of the experience is the seafood market, where guests handpick fresh shrimp, calamari, langoustines, or whole fish, then have it grilled, baked, tossed in pasta, or nestled in traditional peinirli bread. Shareable dishes, Greek wines, ouzo, tsipouro, and creative beverages complete the authentic Mediterranean vibe.
When: Daily, 2:00 PM – 11:00 PM
Where: Aloft Palm Jumeirah, Dubai
Located inside Delano Dubai, Maison Revka blends Parisian salon elegance with bold Slavic flavours for a luxe dining experience. The space features two verandas, a winter garden, and the private Salon Privé Nikolaï for intimate gatherings. The menu highlights Slavic classics like smoked salmon, caviar, and salmon coulibiac, plus decadent desserts. For a more relaxed vibe, guests can lounge in the pool area with private cabanas, all while enjoying sea views and chic surroundings.
When: Daily, 10:00 AM – 1:00 AM
Where: Delano Dubai, Bluewaters Island
Sailing in from its palm-fringed Club Vista Mare outpost, Fishermen’s Catch now boasts a second home with a sprawling alfresco terrace. Perfect for lunch with fab daytime views, or you can stick around for sunset magic that turns the sky golden. Guests can enjoy panoramic sights of Dubai Creek, the city skyline, and the surrounding golf course, making every meal feel like a special occasion. Casual, scenic, and full of charm, this spot is ideal for day-to-night dining with a view that keeps on giving.
When: Daily, 8:30 AM – 2:00 AM
Where: Dubai Creek, Deira
Step into Paraíso Rooftop Club in DIFC and you might feel like you’ve landed in a chic urban jungle, thanks to vibrant florals and lush greenery. Perfect for a Latino-inspired dinner, the experience only gets better upstairs on the trendy terrace, where city views and lively vibes set the tone. Known for bringing top international DJs to Dubai, Paraíso transforms into a late-night hotspot, making it the go-to rooftop party destination in DIFC.
When: Daily, noon to 3 am
Where: Gate Village 11, DIFC
