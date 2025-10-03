7 stunning outdoor terrace garden restaurants in Dubai to hit this weekend

Dubai’s dining scene is bursting with lush, alfresco escapes, and there’s no better way to spend the weekend than sipping, snacking, and soaking up the views. From vibrant garden terraces to chic rooftop oases, the city is packed with restaurants that pair mouthwatering food with greenery and fresh air. Whether you’re craving Mediterranean vibes, Middle Eastern flavors, or just a breezy spot with friends, these seven outdoor terrace garden restaurants promise unforgettable meals, Instagram-worthy views, and the perfect weekend unwind. Get ready to eat, drink, and bask in Dubai’s garden-side glamour.