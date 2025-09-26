5 best things to do in Dubai this weekend: Navratri feasts, ice-cream bliss and other delights

Looking for ways to make the most of your weekend in Dubai? From vibrant Navratri feasts celebrating the season’s rich traditions to guilt-free gelato that satisfies your sweet tooth without the sugar shock, the city is brimming with experiences that promise a little indulgence and a lot of fun. So, if you're in the mood to dive into festive flavours, explore quirky new spots, or simply soak up Dubai’s lively weekend energy, there’s something for everyone. Here’s your guide to five things you absolutely can’t miss—perfect for making your weekend unforgettable.