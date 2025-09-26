5 best things to do in Dubai this weekend: Navratri feasts, ice-cream bliss and other delights

From festivities to just unwinding, our guide got you covered
Looking for ways to make the most of your weekend in Dubai? From vibrant Navratri feasts celebrating the season’s rich traditions to guilt-free gelato that satisfies your sweet tooth without the sugar shock, the city is brimming with experiences that promise a little indulgence and a lot of fun. So, if you're in the mood to dive into festive flavours, explore quirky new spots, or simply soak up Dubai’s lively weekend energy, there’s something for everyone. Here’s your guide to five things you absolutely can’t miss—perfect for making your weekend unforgettable.
Forget your regular weekend walk. Deep Dive Dubai just turned it into an underwater adventure. The new Sunken City Walk lets you wander through a surreal scene four metres below the surface, past swings, a motorbike, and even a café table that looks straight out of a movie set. No swimming skills? No problem. They’ll kit you out with a wetsuit, pair you with an instructor, and have you gliding underwater like a pro. Perfect for anyone aged 10 and up who wants brag-worthy weekend plans.
When: 11am, 12pm, 2pm, 3pm daily
Price: Dh600 ($163) per person
Where: Deep Dive Dubai, Nad Al Sheba
Kyma Beach is saying goodbye to summer in style with the grand finale of Aegean Nights — and it’s set to be a vibe. We're talking moonlit dips in the infinity pool, endless Greek-inspired bites and a DJ line-up headlined by ELiiOS with Benda Haloy and Rhum G keeping the energy high. This is your final shot at Kyma’s iconic night swim — and the party promises to go late.
When: 7pm–late, Saturday, 27 September
Price: From Dh200 ($54), fully redeemable on food and drinks
Where: Kyma Beach, Palm West Beach, Dubai
The Brooklyn Creamery is coming for your dessert plans this weekend with its brand-new gelato range — creamy, indulgent, and surprisingly guilt-free. Inspired by Italian tradition but with a Brooklyn twist, these scoops have zero added sugar, fewer calories, and less fat, so you can binge-watch and binge-scoop without regrets.
The flavours: A total weekend mood. Cotton Candy Bubble Gum for when you want to feel like a child again, Caramel Bistoffi for pure decadence, Belgian Chocolate for your dark and moody side, and Coconut Crème for beachy, vacation vibes.
Make this weekend a festive feast. Dhaba Lane is dishing out a special Navratri thali, while Pincode by Chef Kunal Kapur is serving 'Nine Nights of Flavour”'menus across Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Punjab Grill has gone big with two curated nine-course menus — a vegetarian spread and the indulgent “Devi Bhoj” Durga Puja tasting menu. And at Kailash Parbat, you can enjoy Navratri thalis and festive favourites at unbeatable prices.
When: Daily, during Navratri and Durga Puja
Where: Dhaba Lane, Pincode by Kunal Kapur (Dubai & Abu Dhabi), Punjab Grill, Kailash Parbat
Price: Dhaba Lane – Dh50 | Pincode – DhAED 25 | Punjab Grill – Dh274 and Dh400 | Kailash Parbat – From Dh6
Wrap up your weekend with a taste of Thailand. Park Hyatt Dubai’s hidden gem, The Thai Kitchen, invites you to the Sawasdee Brunch, where vibrant Thai flavours come alive amid lush gardens and sparkling views of Dubai Creek. It’s the perfect Sunday escape for foodies looking to end the weekend on a flavourful high.
When: Sundays
Where: The Thai Kitchen, Park Hyatt Dubai
